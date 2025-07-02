Bitcoin breaks through $107,000, is the stagnant period over?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:49
Bitcoin
BTC$109,668.04-2.75%

Bitcoin recently broke through the $107,000 mark, surging for the first time after days of mostly stagnant price movements. The surge can be attributed to the aggressive institutional accumulation of BTC or to the victory lap often associated with July.

According to data from crypto.news, BTC (BTC) is standing just above the $107,000 threshold. On July 2 at 7:30 UTC, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap is currently trading hands at $107,111. In the past 24 hours, the token has gone up slightly by 0.2%

So far, it has stayed well above the $107,000 threshold, with only brief corrections bringing it down to $106,982 before bouncing back above $107k.

When traced back, the token has begun to show signs of a gradual rally. So far, BTC has gone up by 0.44% in the past week and by 2% in the past two weeks.

The surge in Bitcoin price has also served to boost its trading volume. Compared to the previous trading day, BTC’s daily trading volume has gone up by 22.8%, raising the number to $26.8 billion in the past 24 hours. This increase in trading volume marks a rise in recent market activity.

Bitcoin has broken through the $107,000 threshold recently, July 2, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

The last time Bitcoin was able to reach above $107,000 and even surge beyond $110,000 was back in early June, specifically on June 10. But that was before the crypto market got dragged down by geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel as well as the cautious stance towards interest rate cuts from the Fed.

Bitcoin’s upward momentum is mostly driven by accumulation by institutional holders, like Michael Saylor’s Strategy as well as other “copy-cat” firms which have warmed up to BTC treasury operations.

The strengthening of Bitcoin and other alternative assets like gold could be attributed to the weakening U.S. dollar, which has reportedly been losing its grip as it falls by record levels in 2025 alone. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the dollar index has fallen by 10.8% within the first half of this year.

Could July boost Bitcoin even higher?

Matrixport analysts predicted that BTC could hit a new all-time high this month, even going as high as $116,000. Based on analysis of historical Bitcoin patterns, analysts have found a consistent period of strong gains whenever July rolls around.

For instance, BTC once hit its highest July peak in 2020, rising by as much as 23.9%. The next two years that followed also generated strong gains. Analysts have concluded that the month of July turns up an average return of more than 9.1%.

“This creates a clear risk or reward skew to the upside as we head into July,” said Matrixport analysts.

Just a day prior, crypto.news reported that BTC was stuck in a resistance zone and showing signs of a bearish divergence. However, it has rebounded back to the $107,000 level and is increasing steadily today.

As traders enter the month of July, it remains to be seen whether the prediction will come to pass and whether BTC will finally be able to break free from its stagnation period.

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-leads-presale-crypto-projects-surpassing-xrp-ethereum-cardano/
XRP
XRP$2.3475-2.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009923-0.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:00
Share
The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum

The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum

The post The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the development of 2025, certain large cryptocurrencies encounter continuous issues and a new player secures an impressive advantage. Solana is struggling with congestion, and the ADA of Cardano is still at a significantly lower level than its highest price. In the meantime, Lyno AI presale is gaining momentum, attracting a large number of investors. Solana Faces Setbacks Amid Market Pressure However, despite the hype surrounding ETFs, Solana fell by 7% to $ 203, due to the constant congestion problems that hamper its network functionality. This makes adoption slow and aggravates traders who want to get things done quickly. Recent upgrades should combat those issues but the competition is rising, and Solana continues to lag in terms of user adoption and ecosystem development. Cardano Struggles to Regain Momentum ADA, the token of a Cardano, costs 72% less than the 2021 high and is developing more slowly than Ethereum Layer 2 solutions. The adoption of the coin is not making any progress despite the good forecasts. Analysts believe that the road to regain the past heights is long before Cardano can go back, with more technological advancements getting more and more attention. Lyno AI’s Explosive Presale Growth In stark contrast, Lyno AI is currently in its Early Bird presale, in which tokens are sold at 0.05 per unit and have already sold 632,398 tokens and raised 31,462 dollars. The next stage price will be established at $0.055 and the final target will be at $0.10. Audited by Cyberscope , Lyno AI provides a cross-chain AI arbitrage platform that enables retail traders to compete with institutions. Its AI algorithms perform trades in 15+ blockchains in real time, opening profitable arbitrage opportunities to everyone. Those who make purchases above 100 dollars are also offered the possibility of winning in the 100K Lyno AI…
RealLink
REAL$0.06781-4.82%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$36.49-5.36%
GET
GET$0.00275-24.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:22
Share
Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

The post Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MoonBull’s presale shines as the Best 100x Crypto to Buy of 2025 while Ripple and Bitcoin Cash build momentum in Q4’s most talked-about crypto lineup. Best 100x Crypto to Buy debates have never been this heated. Q4 2025 kicked off with charts flashing green across major altcoins, meme tokens, and DeFi plays. Market confidence has been crawling back, and a new name keeps echoing across every Telegram group and X feed, MoonBull ($MOBU). While Bitcoin Cash rebuilds its position and Ripple stretches its cross-border reach, MoonBull is shaping up to be the surprise contender no one saw coming. MoonBull isn’t just another meme coin trying to ride hype. It’s a full-fledged ecosystem built around fair entry, token reflections, auto-liquidity, and real governance utility. At a time when seasoned participants crave sustainability and newcomers want transparency, MoonBull offers both. Meanwhile, Ripple continues expanding financial integrations, and Bitcoin Cash rides renewed retail attention, setting up one of the most interesting lineups of the quarter. As this analysis unfolds, the spotlight remains on MoonBull ($MOBU), now earning its place among the Best 100x Crypto to Buy contenders heading into 2025. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Community-Driven Engine That’s Redefining Fair Growth MoonBull is turning heads fast. Built on Ethereum, this project takes meme-coin energy and wraps it in a structure serious traders can respect. It’s no random gamble; it’s engineered tokenomics in motion. Designed to reward conviction, MoonBull turns every buy, sell, and stake into community growth. Each transaction adds strength to the ecosystem. Two percent fuels liquidity for stability, another two percent flows back to holders as reflections, and one percent burns forever to create built-in scarcity. That means while others panic-sell, holders quietly watch their supply tighten, classic “bags or glory” territory. The transparency of this mechanism makes MoonBull one of…
XRP
XRP$2.3475-2.37%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$498-4.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009923-0.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 07:18
Share

Trending News

More

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum

Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

Bitcoin’s ‘macro whiplash,’ Shuffle suffers data breach: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5 – 11

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025