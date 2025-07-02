Why the US Supreme Court will let IRS access Coinbase user data

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/02 14:13
WHY
WHY$0.00000002369-11.47%
  • The US Supreme Court rejected an appeal from an account holder who said the IRS violated their Fourth Amendment rights. 
  • The Coinbase account holder raised concerns over an IRS summons that forced the exchange to share information of crypto customers. 
  • A 1976 court ruling says that the Fourth Amendment doesn’t cover records held by third parties, stripping customers of their privacy. 

The United States Supreme Court recently rejected a Coinbase user’s petition to question an Internal Revenue Service summons forcing the exchange to turn in transaction information for crypto customers. 

The account holder argues that the IRS violated their Fourth Amendment right, however, justices rejected the appeal without further explanation. A 1976 court ruling shows that information shared with third parties, like banks, is not covered by the Fourth Amendment privacy rights. 

Coinbase shared over 14,000 crypto customers’ info with IRS

The United States’ IRS summoned Coinbase Global Inc. to share crypto transaction info for over 14,000 Americans. One of the users argued that the move was a violation of their constitutional rights, however, the court has rejected the petition and IRS enjoys the right to access whatever information is required for crypto transactions through third parties like exchanges. 

While justices did not offer an explanation while turning down the appeal on June 30, the probe began in the year 2016, under Barack Obama’s presidency. The IRS reached out to Coinbase and collected information for over 500,000 customers from Coinbase within a three-year timeframe. 

The exchange attempted to dodge the IRS’ attempt, however after a year-long legal tussle they shared the information. In 2019, the IRS sent James Harper a letter connected to the information obtained from the exchange and informed him that he “may not have properly reported” virtual currency transactions. 

Harper sued the IRS for wrongfully obtaining the information, and the court extended the 1976 Supreme Court ruling that says the Fourth Amendment does not apply to records held by a third party, like a bank.

The court ruling makes it clear that there may not be a free flow of information or direct access for Coinbase user data, however the IRS obtains information from the exchange and likely other crypto third parties, as needed, for collecting taxes and verifying virtual currency reporting from users. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-leads-presale-crypto-projects-surpassing-xrp-ethereum-cardano/
XRP
XRP$2.3475-2.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009923-0.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:00
Share
The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum

The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum

The post The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the development of 2025, certain large cryptocurrencies encounter continuous issues and a new player secures an impressive advantage. Solana is struggling with congestion, and the ADA of Cardano is still at a significantly lower level than its highest price. In the meantime, Lyno AI presale is gaining momentum, attracting a large number of investors. Solana Faces Setbacks Amid Market Pressure However, despite the hype surrounding ETFs, Solana fell by 7% to $ 203, due to the constant congestion problems that hamper its network functionality. This makes adoption slow and aggravates traders who want to get things done quickly. Recent upgrades should combat those issues but the competition is rising, and Solana continues to lag in terms of user adoption and ecosystem development. Cardano Struggles to Regain Momentum ADA, the token of a Cardano, costs 72% less than the 2021 high and is developing more slowly than Ethereum Layer 2 solutions. The adoption of the coin is not making any progress despite the good forecasts. Analysts believe that the road to regain the past heights is long before Cardano can go back, with more technological advancements getting more and more attention. Lyno AI’s Explosive Presale Growth In stark contrast, Lyno AI is currently in its Early Bird presale, in which tokens are sold at 0.05 per unit and have already sold 632,398 tokens and raised 31,462 dollars. The next stage price will be established at $0.055 and the final target will be at $0.10. Audited by Cyberscope , Lyno AI provides a cross-chain AI arbitrage platform that enables retail traders to compete with institutions. Its AI algorithms perform trades in 15+ blockchains in real time, opening profitable arbitrage opportunities to everyone. Those who make purchases above 100 dollars are also offered the possibility of winning in the 100K Lyno AI…
RealLink
REAL$0.06781-4.82%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$36.49-5.36%
GET
GET$0.00275-24.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:22
Share
Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

The post Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MoonBull’s presale shines as the Best 100x Crypto to Buy of 2025 while Ripple and Bitcoin Cash build momentum in Q4’s most talked-about crypto lineup. Best 100x Crypto to Buy debates have never been this heated. Q4 2025 kicked off with charts flashing green across major altcoins, meme tokens, and DeFi plays. Market confidence has been crawling back, and a new name keeps echoing across every Telegram group and X feed, MoonBull ($MOBU). While Bitcoin Cash rebuilds its position and Ripple stretches its cross-border reach, MoonBull is shaping up to be the surprise contender no one saw coming. MoonBull isn’t just another meme coin trying to ride hype. It’s a full-fledged ecosystem built around fair entry, token reflections, auto-liquidity, and real governance utility. At a time when seasoned participants crave sustainability and newcomers want transparency, MoonBull offers both. Meanwhile, Ripple continues expanding financial integrations, and Bitcoin Cash rides renewed retail attention, setting up one of the most interesting lineups of the quarter. As this analysis unfolds, the spotlight remains on MoonBull ($MOBU), now earning its place among the Best 100x Crypto to Buy contenders heading into 2025. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Community-Driven Engine That’s Redefining Fair Growth MoonBull is turning heads fast. Built on Ethereum, this project takes meme-coin energy and wraps it in a structure serious traders can respect. It’s no random gamble; it’s engineered tokenomics in motion. Designed to reward conviction, MoonBull turns every buy, sell, and stake into community growth. Each transaction adds strength to the ecosystem. Two percent fuels liquidity for stability, another two percent flows back to holders as reflections, and one percent burns forever to create built-in scarcity. That means while others panic-sell, holders quietly watch their supply tighten, classic “bags or glory” territory. The transparency of this mechanism makes MoonBull one of…
XRP
XRP$2.3475-2.37%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$498-4.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009923-0.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 07:18
Share

Trending News

More

BlockDAG Redefines Presale Crypto Projects, Leaving XRP, Ethereum & Cardano Struggling to Keep Up

The Best Crypto Presale in 2025? Solana and ADA Struggle, but Lyno AI Surges With Growing Momentum

Best 100x Crypto to Buy 2025: MoonBull, XRP, BCH

Bitcoin’s ‘macro whiplash,’ Shuffle suffers data breach: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5 – 11

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025