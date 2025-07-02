Judge lets Celsius $4B Bitcoin lawsuit against Tether move forward

By: PANews
2025/07/02 16:08
Judge lets Celsius $4B Bitcoin lawsuit against Tether move forward

A US judge has allowed Celsius’s lawsuit over Tether’s $4 billion Bitcoin liquidation to move forward, rejecting key parts of Tether’s dismissal bid.

