Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $342 million yesterday, ending 15 consecutive days of net inflows

PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$342 million yesterday (July 1, Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a daily net outflow of US$173 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.788 billion.

The second is Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$120 million. The current total net outflow of GBTC in history has reached US$23.368 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$131.295 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.23%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$48.632 billion.