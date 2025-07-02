How Does Cloud Crypto Mining with DEAL Mining Work?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/02 01:36
Threshold
T$0.01187-3.80%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,898.29-2.91%
GET
GET$0.00275-24.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02499-4.69%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1246+1.30%

With the rapid development of the digital economy, cryptocurrency has become a new source of wealth growth. Traditional mining is costly and technically demanding, while cloud mining provides a more convenient and low-risk solution for users.

This article will show you how to achieve up to $8,800 in passive income through the DEAL Mining platform, and you can easily enter the market without professional equipment.

About DEAL Mining

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, DEAL Mining is the world’s leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, trusted by millions of users. We provide users with a simple and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency without having to buy expensive equipment.

As a regulated company, we share computing resources, achieve stable and transparent daily returns, and are committed to providing safe, convenient and reliable managed cloud mining services to users around the world.

How to Start Using DEAL Mining?

  • Registration bonus: Go to the DEAL Mining official website to create an account. (You will receive a $15 bonus and $0.6 for daily sign-in)
  • Fund channel: Provide deposits and withdrawals of 10 cryptocurrencies: DOGE, BTC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, and other cryptocurrencies
  • Choose a plan: Choose a mining plan that meets your goals and let DEAL Mining’s powerful hardware serve you.
  • Start mining: Enjoy a stable source of income every day.
  • Affiliate program: Invite friends to get up to 4.5% referral rewards.
  • Fund security: DEALMining adopts a bank-level fund supervision and protection system to ensure the security of all user funds.
  • Professional support: DEALMining provides 24/7 online customer service to help you solve any problems.

DEAL Mining Tailor-Made Cloud Mining Contract Plan

Example:

Choose S19 XP+ Hyd plan, invest $10,000, daily interest rate 1.55% daily income 155, and after 31 days, you can get a total income of $14,805 (including principal).

For more contract details, please visit the official website.

Who is suitable for DEAL Mining?

l Crypto investment beginners who want to try a low-threshold entry

l No technical background but want to participate in mining

l Investors seeking stable passive income

l Environmentally conscious users who want to avoid the high energy consumption and high noise of traditional mining machines

The future of finance is in your hands

With the continuous evolution of blockchain technology, smart contracts and digital currencies, the global financial landscape is being reconstructed. DEAL Mining is not only a pioneering platform for cloud mining, but also a key bridge for ordinary people to realize the “right to participate in decentralized finance”.

Don’t wait for the trend, be part of the trend!

Use DEAL Mining to start your digital asset growth journey.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001902+11.16%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000358-3.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
Share
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.06896-10.18%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13297-7.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0084-1.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Share
Crypto Forex: Bridging Traditional Currencies and the Blockchain Revolution

Crypto Forex: Bridging Traditional Currencies and the Blockchain Revolution

Foreign exchange still moves the planet’s money, but blockchain is rewiring how, when, and where that money settles.
Planet
PLANET$0.0000006115-10.32%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/17 22:39
Share

Trending News

More

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Crypto Forex: Bridging Traditional Currencies and the Blockchain Revolution

Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S.

Spiko’s EU T-Bills Money Market Fund Hits $300 Million AUM, Signalling Growing Investor Interest