Lummis’ crypto tax proposal may have missed the deadline for submission to the U.S. Senate By: PANews 2025/07/01 23:05

U $0.000892 +1.59% MORE $0.025 -4.79% MAY $0.02894 -1.19%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate revision process has lasted for more than 24 hours, but Senator Lummis's cryptocurrency tax proposal is still nowhere to be seen. Judging from the current situation, the time to submit the proposal to the Senate for deliberation may have been missed.