In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 241 million US dollars, mainly short orders By: PANews 2025/07/01 23:30

PANews reported on July 1 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $241 million, of which $80.1165 million was liquidated for long orders and $161 million was liquidated for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $64.887 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $52.2897 million. PANews reported on July 1 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $241 million, of which $80.1165 million was liquidated for long orders and $161 million was liquidated for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $64.887 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $52.2897 million.