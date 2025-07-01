Tuttle has filed an amendment to change the effective date of a batch of 2x leveraged cryptocurrency ETFs to July 16 By: PANews 2025/07/01 22:38

PANews reported on July 1 that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said on the X platform that Tuttle has submitted an amendment to change the effective date of a batch of 2x leveraged cryptocurrency/Meme coin ETFs to July 16. This does not mean that they will definitely be launched, but generally speaking, the effective date is the launch date of the ETF, and given the listing of $SSK, it is likely that other (similar products) will follow suit.