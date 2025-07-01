Trump: Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will focus on Musk By: PANews 2025/07/01 23:15

TRUMP $5.78 +2.35% DOGE $0.18135 -9.05% NOT $0.000875 -10.34%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will pay attention to Musk and is not worried about Musk’s criticism of the tax bill; if the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) pays attention to Musk, we will save a lot of wealth.