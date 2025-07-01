Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 22:40
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01509-7.98%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000877-10.14%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00378-7.80%

Michael Saylor’s once-unexciting software firm is now on track for a $14 billion windfall, not from enterprise sales, but from Bitcoin’s resurgence. As Wall Street debates whether his model is genius or gibberish, one thing is clear: The rules of corporate value are being rewritten.

On July 1st, Bloomberg reported that Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) is poised to book an unrealized $14 billion gain in Q2. This figure would place the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm among elite Wall Street earners like Amazon and JPMorgan.

The staggering sum stems not from the company’s software revenue, which remains modest at $112.8 million, but from a recent accounting shift that now values its 597,325 Bitcoin (BTC) holdings at market prices.

The move, coupled with BTC’s 30% rally last quarter, has turned Saylor’s controversial Bitcoin bet into one of the most audacious and divisive corporate experiments in modern finance.

How Strategy became Wall Street’s unlikely Bitcoin vanguard

When Michael Saylor first announced Strategy’s pivot to Bitcoin in August 2020 with a $250 million buy, Wall Street dismissed it as a desperate gamble by a fading enterprise software firm.

Four years later, that bet delivered a 3,300% stock surge, dwarfing the S&P 500’s 115% gain during the same period. Meanwhile Bitcoin itself appreciated roughly 1,000%, pushing Strategy’s holdings to over $64 billion.

That performance, driven less by business fundamentals than by its asset exposure, has turned Strategy into what many analysts now describe as a de facto Bitcoin ETF with a software wrapper.

The real turning point came on June 30, when Strategy earned inclusion in the Russell Top 200 Value Index, a benchmark traditionally reserved for cash-rich giants like ExxonMobil. This recognition underscores how radically perceptions have shifted.

The Russell Top 200 Value Index typically favors companies with stable earnings and dividends; metrics Strategy conspicuously lacks. Instead, its 19.7% year-to-date Bitcoin yield convinced FTSE Russell that scarcity alone could define value.

For critics, this represents a dangerous departure from fundamental analysis. For Saylor, it’s the ultimate vindication.

Critic brands Strategy’s model as “financial gibberish”

According to the Bloomberg report, renowned short-seller Jim Chanos has derided Strategy’s model as “financial gibberish,” advocating an arbitrage trade that shorts MSTR stock while going long Bitcoin. His argument hinges on the stock’s premium over its underlying BTC holdings, a gap he believes will inevitably collapse.

The feud reached new heights in Q2 when Bitcoin’s 30% rally generated a $14 billion paper profit for Strategy, while its legacy software business produced just $112.8 million in revenue.

Yet despite the volatility and skepticism, Strategy’s influence is spreading and has given rise to several imitators looking to copy Saylor’s success. Sharplink Gaming has built a substantial Ethereum treasury, Upexi raised $100 million specifically for Solana purchases, and BitMine Immersion secured $250 million to accumulate Ether.

Even blue-chip companies like Tesla and Block maintain Bitcoin holdings, though none approach Strategy’s single-minded accumulation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001902+11.16%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000358-3.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
Share
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.06896-10.18%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13297-7.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0084-1.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Share
Crypto Forex: Bridging Traditional Currencies and the Blockchain Revolution

Crypto Forex: Bridging Traditional Currencies and the Blockchain Revolution

Foreign exchange still moves the planet’s money, but blockchain is rewiring how, when, and where that money settles.
Planet
PLANET$0.0000006115-10.32%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/17 22:39
Share

Trending News

More

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Crypto Forex: Bridging Traditional Currencies and the Blockchain Revolution

Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S.

Spiko’s EU T-Bills Money Market Fund Hits $300 Million AUM, Signalling Growing Investor Interest