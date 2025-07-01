HKSAR Government appoints members to Task Force on Third Generation Internet Development

By: PANews
2025/07/01 21:53
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.081-4.59%

PANews reported on July 1 that the Hong Kong SAR Government announced on June 30 the appointment and reappointment of 20 non-official members of the Task Force on the Development of the Third Generation Internet (Task Force), with a term of office effective from July 1, 2025 for a period of two years. A government spokesman said: "Since its establishment in 2023, the Task Force has provided valuable opinions that are both innovative and pragmatic on the development potential and direction of Hong Kong in the third generation of the Internet. The appointed and reappointed non-official members are all leaders and professionals in the relevant industry. With the government's recent release of the Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0, their expertise and experience will help promote the continued prosperity of Hong Kong's digital asset ecosystem and build Hong Kong into a leading global digital asset hub."

The unofficial members of the Task Force from July 1, 2025 include Cai Wensheng, Chen Delin, Qiu Dagen, Zhu Chengyu, Kong Jianping, Guo Yanlin, Lin Huizhen, Lin Junjie, Lin Chen, Lu Zhihong, Ma Zhitao, Wu Jiezhuang, Professor Pan Shizheng, Alessio Quaglini, Quat, Xiao Yi, Chen Wenli, Wang Jiachao, and Xiao Feng.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001902+11.16%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000358-3.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
Share
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.06896-10.18%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13297-7.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0084-1.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Share
Crypto Forex: Bridging Traditional Currencies and the Blockchain Revolution

Crypto Forex: Bridging Traditional Currencies and the Blockchain Revolution

Foreign exchange still moves the planet’s money, but blockchain is rewiring how, when, and where that money settles.
Planet
PLANET$0.0000006115-10.32%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/17 22:39
Share

Trending News

More

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Crypto Forex: Bridging Traditional Currencies and the Blockchain Revolution

Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S.

Spiko’s EU T-Bills Money Market Fund Hits $300 Million AUM, Signalling Growing Investor Interest