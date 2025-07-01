Basechain prediction market platform Limitless.exchange completes $4 million in strategic financing

By: PANews
2025/07/01 21:04

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cointelegraph, the Base on-chain prediction market platform Limitless.exchange announced the completion of a $4 million strategic financing. Arthur Hayes joined the company as a consultant, and his family office Maelstrom also participated in the investment. After this round of financing, the total financing amount of the project reached $7 million. Investors include Coinbase Ventures, 1confirmation, Maelstrom, Collider, Node Capital, Paper Ventures, Public Works, Punk DAO and WAGMI Ventures, as well as individual investors through the Base Ecosystem Fund group on Echo.

Limitless is the largest prediction market on Base, with over $250 million in bets on unique contracts, allowing users to bet on how their favorite assets will perform in the next few minutes, hour, or day.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Crypto Forex: Bridging Traditional Currencies and the Blockchain Revolution

Foreign exchange still moves the planet’s money, but blockchain is rewiring how, when, and where that money settles.
Cryptodaily2025/09/17 22:39
