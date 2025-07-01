After adding positions 1 hour ago, the whale @qwatio's current BTC and ETH short positions are worth $149 million and $97.57 million respectively

By: PANews
2025/07/01 20:42
Bitcoin
BTC$109,678.79-3.09%
Ethereum
ETH$3,709.55-3.51%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the “insider whale” @qwatio’s short position was $250 million a few days ago, and his $50 million short position was liquidated yesterday morning. After the callback this afternoon, he reopened the liquidated $50 million short position an hour ago.

So his current position is:

  • 40x short 1,400 BTC, worth $149 million, opening price $106,706, liquidation price $109,863;
  • 25x short 40,000 ETH, worth US$97.57 million, opening price US$2,453, liquidation price US$2,562.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001902+11.16%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000358-3.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
Share
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.06896-10.18%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13297-7.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0084-1.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Share
Crypto Forex: Bridging Traditional Currencies and the Blockchain Revolution

Crypto Forex: Bridging Traditional Currencies and the Blockchain Revolution

Foreign exchange still moves the planet’s money, but blockchain is rewiring how, when, and where that money settles.
Planet
PLANET$0.0000006115-10.32%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/17 22:39
Share

Trending News

More

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Crypto Forex: Bridging Traditional Currencies and the Blockchain Revolution

Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S.

Spiko’s EU T-Bills Money Market Fund Hits $300 Million AUM, Signalling Growing Investor Interest