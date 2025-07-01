Connecticut Goes Anti-Crypto as Governor Lamont Signs Bill Banning State Digital Asset Investments

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/01 20:11
B
B$0.17213+2.05%
Humanity
H$0.06846-1.06%
Threshold
T$0.01186-3.81%
Union
U$0.000899+1.46%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,646.24-3.12%

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has officially signed into law a comprehensive “Bitcoin Reserve Ban” that prohibits the state from accepting, holding, or investing in digital asset.

The legislation, known as H.B. 7082, passed unanimously through both the state House of Representatives and Senate without a single opposing vote.

Connecticut Goes Anti-Crypto as Governor Lamont Signs Bill Banning State Digital Asset InvestmentsSource: cga.ct.gov

The new law explicitly bars Connecticut and its political subdivisions from accepting virtual currency as payment or establishing any form of digital asset reserve.

This positions Connecticut as one of the most restrictive states regarding cryptocurrency adoption, contrasting sharply with the growing trend of Bitcoin reserve legislation across the United States.

The timing appears particularly significant, as 26 states have introduced 47 Bitcoin reserve bills, with Texas, New Hampshire, and Arizona already having approved state-level Bitcoin reserve frameworks.

Connecticut’s decision effectively removes it from the national conversation around strategic crypto adoption for public treasuries.

The legislation extends beyond investment restrictions to comprehensive regulations governing the transmission of money.

Crypto businesses must now provide extensive disclosures about material risks, including warnings about fraud potential, market volatility, and the irreversible nature of transactions.

Additional protections require parental verification for users under 18 years old.

States Rally Around Bitcoin Adoption Despite Federal Uncertainty

Crypto adoption at the state level is aggressively growing and starkly contrasts with this new Connecticut move.

Texas leads the movement with Governor Greg Abbott signing Senate Bill 21, establishing America’s first state-funded Bitcoin reserve entirely separate from the state treasury.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will oversee the fund, with companion legislation HB 4488 protecting reserves from routine fund reallocations.

Senator Charles Schwertner led the initiative, arguing, “the state of Texas should have the option of evaluating the best performing asset over the last 10 years.

New Hampshire also achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first state to pass laws allowing public funds to be invested in Bitcoin reserves.

Governor Kelly Ayotte signed legislation permitting up to a 5% allocation in digital assets with a market capitalization exceeding $500 billion, effectively targeting Bitcoin exclusively.

California is also not left out with its progressive adoption through Assembly Bill 1180, which unanimously passed with 78 Assembly Members supporting pilot programs for digital asset fee payments.

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation will create frameworks for cryptocurrency-based government transactions by 2025.

Arizona, however, presents a complex picture, with Governor Katie Hobbs vetoing comprehensive Bitcoin reserve legislation while simultaneously signing HB 2749, which creates frameworks for managing unclaimed digital assets.

The state maintains multiple active bills, including revised HB2324, which recently passed Senate reconsideration.

Corporate adoption accelerates regardless of state-level policies, with 252 entities now holding Bitcoin, representing approximately 16.57% of the total supply.

Connecticut Goes Anti-Crypto as Governor Lamont Signs Bill Banning State Digital Asset InvestmentsSource: BitcoinTreasuries

Strategy maintains the largest position at 597,325 BTC worth $63.93 billion, with the most recent purchase being 4,980 Bitcoin for $531.1 million, at an average price of approximately $106,801 per bitcoin.

Connecticut Goes Anti-Crypto as Governor Lamont Signs Bill Banning State Digital Asset InvestmentsSource: SaylorTracker

Regulatory Patchwork Creates Compliance Challenges

Notably, the new Connecticut law mandates extensive compliance measures, including customer identification protocols, transaction receipt requirements, and robust risk disclosure frameworks that exceed federal minimums.

Money transmission licensees must maintain virtual currency holdings equal to customer obligations while prohibiting unauthorized use of controlled assets.

The legislation establishes that virtual currency held by licensees becomes property interests of claimants, creating additional legal protections for consumers.

Several states have abandoned their efforts to reserve Bitcoin, creating an inconsistent national landscape.

Florida withdrew House Bill 487 and Senate Bill 550 during legislative sessions, joining Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Montana, and Oklahoma in failed adoption attempts.

Positively, some other states are still in the process. For instance, Michigan introduced House Bill 4087, which allows for a 10% treasury allocation to cryptocurrencies.

At the same time, Ohio advanced Senate Bill 57, which creates exclusive Bitcoin reserve funds with mandatory five-year holding periods.

Similarly, North Carolina also passed legislation permitting a 5% investment allocation pending validation by third-party oversight.

Additionally, West Virginia’s Inflation Protection Act proposes a 10% treasury allocation to digital assets with a market capitalization exceeding $750 billion, effectively limiting investments to Bitcoin and select stablecoins.

The legislation positions precious metals and cryptocurrencies as inflation hedges against government spending deficits.

Oklahoma has also approved the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act through the House Committee with a 12-2 vote, allowing for a 10% public fund allocation to digital assets that meet market capitalization thresholds.

The state previously passed Bitcoin Rights legislation protecting self-custody rights and transaction freedoms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02476-4.98%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4785+6.64%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03409+1.73%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001982+15.83%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003578-3.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
Share
Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S.

Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S.

The post Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet (3350), the largest bitcoin BTC$116,183.54 treasury company in Japan, said it established two subsidiaries — one in Japan and one in the U.S. — and bought the bitcoin.jp domain name as it strengthens its commitment to the largest cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Japan Inc., will be based in Tokyo and manage a suite of bitcoin-linked media, conferences and online platforms, including the internet domain and Bitcoin Magazine Japan. The U.S. unit, Metaplanet Income Corp., will be based in Miami and focus on generating income from bitcoin-related financial products, including derivatives, the company said in a post on X. Metaplanet noted it launched a bitcoin income generation business in the last quarter of 2024 and aims to further scale these operations through the new subsidiary. Both the wholly owned subsidiaries are led in part by Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich. Earlier this month, the firm brought its bitcoin holdings to over 20,000 BTC. It’s currently the world’s sixth-largest bitcoin treasury company, with 20,136 BTC in its balance sheet, according to BitcoinTreasuries data. The leading firm, Strategy (MSTR), has 638,985 BTC. The subsidiaries are being established shortly after the company announced plans to raise a net 204.1 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in an international share sale to bolster its BTC holdings. Metaplanet stock dropped 1.16% on Wednesday. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/17/metaplanet-sets-up-u-s-japan-subsidiaries-buys-bitcoin-jp-domain-name
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:12
Share

Trending News

More

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S.

Spiko’s EU T-Bills Money Market Fund Hits $300 Million AUM, Signalling Growing Investor Interest

加密ETF即時新聞：SEC放寬規則動態更新（9月19日）