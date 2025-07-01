Tao Alpha, a UK-listed company, changes its name to Satsuma Technology, continuing to focus on Bittensor and Bitcoin-led financial strategies

PANews reported on July 1 that Tao Alpha PLC, a British listed company, announced that it would change its name to Satsuma Technology PLC and adopt a new stock code “SATS.L”.
After the name change, the company will continue to focus on the development of the Bittensor decentralized network, exploring decentralized proxy applications, and managing Bitcoin-led financial strategies. Related operations and shareholder interests will not be affected.
Earlier news, British listed company TAO Alpha plans to raise 100 million pounds to support its Bitcoin financial policy .
