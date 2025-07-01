Bitcoin demand drops despite Strategy's $530 million purchase and heavy inflows into BTC products

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/01 04:40
Bitcoin
BTC$110,246.28-2.58%
  • Bitcoin's Apparent Demand metric flipped negative, signaling a decrease in BTC demand compared to miners' supply.
  • The drop comes as Strategy announced it purchased 4,980 BTC for $531.9 million, marking eleven weeks of consecutive BTC acquisition.
  • Bitcoin investment products recorded $2.2 billion in weekly inflows, stretching their cumulative inflows in 2025 to $14.9 billion.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $107,000 on Monday as its Apparent Demand metric turned negative, highlighting waning buying pressure amid an increase in miners' supply. The drop in demand comes amid Strategy's (MSTR) continued BTC purchase, following the company's acquisition of 4,980 BTC for $531.9 million last week, which boosted its holdings near the 600,000 BTC milestone.

Bitcoin buying momentum fades amid rising institutional interest

Bitcoin's demand has slowed down in the past few days, following a shift in BTC's Apparent Demand metric to the negative side, according to a CryptoQuant report on Monday.

The Bitcoin Apparent Demand metric measures the difference between the amount of newly mined Bitcoin and the change in BTC's dormant supply. The decrease in this metric signals that new buyer demand for Bitcoin is yet to absorb the rising supply from miners and long-term holders' (LTHs) profit-taking.

"The flow of coins onto the market from miners and profit-taking LTHs is now greater than what new buyers are purchasing," said analyst Crazyblockk in the report.

The report highlights the possibility of increased volatility in Bitcoin as a drop in buy-side momentum is often accompanied by a price correction. Likewise, the rise in long-term holder profit-taking suggests a potential conclusion from this cohort of investors that Bitcoin's price has reached a local top.

Strategy continues BTC buying alongside other public companies

The decline comes amid a rise in demand from Bitcoin treasury companies in recent weeks, led by Michael Saylor's Strategy.

The company revealed it purchased Bitcoin for the eleventh consecutive week since April 14, adding 4,980 BTC acquired at $531.9 million to its holdings last week. Strategy made the purchase at an average price of $106,801 per BTC between June 23 and June 29, pushing its total holdings to 597,325 BTC. The company is now inches from hitting a 600,000 BTC treasury milestone.

In addition to MicroStrategy, over 130 public companies have adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy, including Metaplanet, GameStop, Semler Scientific, ProCap BTC and Galaxy Digital, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

Despite more companies adding Bitcoin to their treasuries in recent months, their buy pressure has had a neutral effect on the overall crypto market as most of these purchases were made via in-kind exchanges for stocks, FXStreet previously reported.

On the other hand, Bitcoin options traders have been showing caution on the options trading platform Derive, as roughly 20% of open interest has been concentrated in put options at $85,000, $100,000, and $106,000.

"This suggests that traders are positioning for potential downside, possibly bracing for macro uncertainty or profit-taking after recent strength," said Derive founder Nick Forster.

Despite the drop in demand, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have continued seeing inflows, absorbing much of the selling pressure potentially coming from LTHs. The ETFs netted $2.2 billion in inflows last week, boosting their year-to-date inflows to $14.9 billion. This constitutes 83% of the total $17.8 billion in inflows into crypto products in the first half of 2025, according to CoinShares data.

The contrasting interests among public companies, institutional investors, and LTHs underscore a complex and cautious market environment for the top cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin trades around $107,500 at the time of publication.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02476-4.98%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4785+6.64%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03409+1.73%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

As the crypto market continues to recover from its recent volatility, analysts are already looking ahead to which altcoins could deliver the biggest returns in 2026. While Bitcoin remains the dominant force, history shows that altcoins often outperform once the next bull phase begins, offering investors life-changing opportunities. Among the most talked-about projects heading into
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001982+15.83%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003578-3.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 09:00
Share
Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S.

Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S.

The post Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet (3350), the largest bitcoin BTC$116,183.54 treasury company in Japan, said it established two subsidiaries — one in Japan and one in the U.S. — and bought the bitcoin.jp domain name as it strengthens its commitment to the largest cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Japan Inc., will be based in Tokyo and manage a suite of bitcoin-linked media, conferences and online platforms, including the internet domain and Bitcoin Magazine Japan. The U.S. unit, Metaplanet Income Corp., will be based in Miami and focus on generating income from bitcoin-related financial products, including derivatives, the company said in a post on X. Metaplanet noted it launched a bitcoin income generation business in the last quarter of 2024 and aims to further scale these operations through the new subsidiary. Both the wholly owned subsidiaries are led in part by Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich. Earlier this month, the firm brought its bitcoin holdings to over 20,000 BTC. It’s currently the world’s sixth-largest bitcoin treasury company, with 20,136 BTC in its balance sheet, according to BitcoinTreasuries data. The leading firm, Strategy (MSTR), has 638,985 BTC. The subsidiaries are being established shortly after the company announced plans to raise a net 204.1 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in an international share sale to bolster its BTC holdings. Metaplanet stock dropped 1.16% on Wednesday. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/17/metaplanet-sets-up-u-s-japan-subsidiaries-buys-bitcoin-jp-domain-name
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:12
Share

Trending News

More

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Surprise Everyone With 50x Returns in 2026

Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S.

Spiko’s EU T-Bills Money Market Fund Hits $300 Million AUM, Signalling Growing Investor Interest

加密ETF即時新聞：SEC放寬規則動態更新（9月19日）