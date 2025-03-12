Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.12)

PANews
2025/03/12 10:49
Moonveil
MORE$0,0285+%15,94
Memecoin
MEME$0,001532+%1,92
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1105+%2,12
MEMES
MEMES$0,00009214+%1,53

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓3/12 Update:
Murad's holdings have shrunk by more than 80% in the past two months. The meme super cycle has made him believe it. The income of the on-chain money printing machine has shrunk significantly, and it has fallen by more than 96% from the highest point. It's been another year of 312. That's great. I've lived another round!

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.12)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Publicly listed company Upexi has increased its SOL holdings to over 735,000

Publicly listed company Upexi has increased its SOL holdings to over 735,000

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Upexi, a Nasdaq-listed company that holds SOL as a corporate reserve asset, disclosed on Tuesday that its SOL holdings reached
Solana
SOL$151,91+%2,30
Share
PANews2025/07/09 07:22
OpenSea acquires Rally Wallet to promote mobile and token trading layout

OpenSea acquires Rally Wallet to promote mobile and token trading layout

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block , OpenSea has acquired Rally , the developer of the Rally wallet and its mobile-first Web3 application. The acquisition aims
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,01421+%0,07
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01372+%4,89
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003021-%5,82
Share
PANews2025/07/08 22:12
SoFi to provide investors with access to OpenAI and SpaceX by expanding private market fund access

SoFi to provide investors with access to OpenAI and SpaceX by expanding private market fund access

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, cryptocurrency-friendly personal financial management company SoFi plans to expand access to private market funds by cooperating with asset management companies
FUND
FUND$0,03--%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 08:23

Trending News

More

Publicly listed company Upexi has increased its SOL holdings to over 735,000

OpenSea acquires Rally Wallet to promote mobile and token trading layout

SoFi to provide investors with access to OpenAI and SpaceX by expanding private market fund access

Tether holds $8 billion worth of gold in secret Swiss vault

U.S. Justice Department charges two men in $650 million foreign exchange and cryptocurrency fraud