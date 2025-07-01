FTX creditor representative: A new round of claims distribution is expected in October/December 2026 and 2027

By: PANews
2025/07/01 10:56

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, FTX plans to distribute claims in stages over the next few years. On February 19, 2025, claims with an amount less than $50,000 will receive 120% repayment. On May 30, 2025, claims with an amount greater than $50,000 will receive 72.5% repayment, while claims with an amount less than $50,000 will still receive 120% repayment.

Multiple distributions may be made in the future, such as in October or December 2026, 2027, etc. For claims over $50,000, those who have paid 72.5% will eventually receive a 27.5% face value top-up to 100%, and may receive 40%-80% post-petition interest.

