PA Daily | ARK Invest raises Bitcoin's target price to $2.4 million in 2030; Binance Alpha will launch Sign

Regulatory/Macro

Nvidia halts Arbitrum partnership announcement, still rejects encryption elements in AI projects

According to CoinDesk, Arbitrum originally planned to be announced as the only Ethereum partner in Nvidia's Ignition AI Accelerator program, but was stopped by Nvidia at the last minute without giving a reason. Although crypto projects continue to try to integrate into the AI ecosystem, Nvidia still explicitly excludes projects related to cryptocurrencies in its Inception program. The industry believes that its position stems from the negative impact and historical experience after the ICO bubble in 2018, and it has not yet released a signal of support for the crypto industry.

Spot gold fell below the 3,300 mark

Spot gold remained volatile, hitting a high of $3,370 during the day before falling below the 3,300 mark again, falling more than $50 during the day, a drop of 1.39%.

Citi predicts that the total supply of stablecoins may reach 3.7 trillion US dollars in 2030

According to a report by Citibank cited by The Block, Citibank predicts that the market value of stablecoins will reach $1.6 trillion by 2030 in the baseline scenario and $3.7 trillion in the optimistic scenario. Citibank said that this year may become the "ChatGPT moment" of blockchain, and pointed out that if the regulatory framework is in place, stablecoin issuers may become one of the largest holders of U.S. debt. The bank also warned that if adoption is slow, the market value may only reach $500 billion.

El Salvador added 1 Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 6,157.18

According to data from the official website of the Ministry of Finance of El Salvador, the country increased its holdings of 1 bitcoin 7 hours ago. The current total bitcoin holdings are 6,157.18, with a total value of approximately US$578 million based on current prices.

ARK raises Bitcoin's 2030 bull market target price to $2.4 million

According to Bitcoin Magazine, ARK Invest has raised its target price for Bitcoin in the bull market scenario in 2030 from $1.5 million to $2.4 million, with an estimated annual growth rate of 72%. The price is estimated to be $1.2 million in the baseline scenario (53% CAGR), and $500,000 in the bear market scenario (32% CAGR). The forecast takes into account the 6.5% penetration of institutional investment in the global market portfolio, the replacement of 60% of the market value of gold by Bitcoin, the demand for safe havens in emerging markets, and the growth of on-chain financial services, and adjusts the model based on Bitcoin's "active supply". ARK pointed out that most valuation models do not reflect the scarcity and lost supply of Bitcoin. According to the "Big Ideas 2025" report previously released by ARK Investment Management, ARK expects Bitcoin's price target by 2030 to be about $300,000 in the bear market scenario, about $710,000 in the baseline scenario, and about $1.5 million in the bull market scenario.

Deloitte report: Global real estate tokenization market may reach $4 trillion by 2035

According to a report by Deloitte Financial Services Center cited by CoinDesk, the global real estate tokenization market is expected to grow to $4 trillion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate of 27%. This trend will reshape the private real estate market through on-chain loans, funds and land ownership. The report points out that despite its significant advantages in efficiency, settlement speed and investor coverage, asset custody, regulatory clarity and default handling remain key challenges.

Viewpoint

Analysis: Bitcoin stabilizes above the 21-week moving average, $87,045 becomes a key stop loss

Matrixport's latest weekly report points out that the price of Bitcoin has risen to $93,653, breaking through and running steadily above the 21-week moving average, which is an important technical indicator for judging the market's long and short trends. The report believes that although the macro environment has not yet fully returned to normal, the opportunity for a moderate upward movement in the US stock market is still there, providing support for risk assets including Bitcoin. Bitcoin recently broke through the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $87,045, providing investors with positive operation signals and can now be regarded as a reasonable stop loss for long positions. Although the summer market usually fluctuates in a range, Bitcoin still has upside potential, especially the recent strong performance of gold has further strengthened the reason for allocating Bitcoin. The report emphasizes that global holders of US dollar assets are seeking to diversify their assets and reduce their dependence on the US dollar, a process that is expected to continue for several years.

Project News

SEC plans to withdraw ICO securities lawsuit against Dragonchain, DRGN surges 95% in one day

According to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has submitted a joint document to the Seattle Federal Court on April 24, intending to withdraw the unregistered securities issuance lawsuit against the blockchain project Dragonchain, saying that the Crypto Task Force has made progress in developing a regulatory framework. Previously, the SEC accused Dragonchain and its founder Joseph Roets of raising $16.5 million during the ICO in 2017, constituting securities issuance violations. The case has been delayed several times after Trump issued a crypto-friendly executive order. Influenced by the news, Dragonchain's token DRGN rose 95% during the day.

Mantle (MNT) is included in the Coinbase asset roadmap

According to Coinbase Assets, Mantle (MNT) has been added to its asset roadmap, and future trading will be notified separately depending on market making support and technical readiness.

Ouyi will launch LAYER (Solayer) spot trading

According to the OKX announcement, the platform will launch the LAYER/USDT spot trading pair at 18:00 (UTC+8) on April 25. Deposits will be open at 14:00 today, and a call auction will be held from 17:00 to 18:00. Withdrawals will be open at 18:00 on April 26.

Binance will launch MEMEFIUSDT and FISUSDT perpetual contracts

According to Binance’s announcement, Binance Futures will launch the MEMEFIUSDT perpetual contract (up to 50x leverage) at 15:15 (Beijing time) on April 25, and the FISUSDT perpetual contract (up to 75x leverage) at 15:30.

Binance Wallet will launch the 12th round of TGE OKZOO, and you can participate if you hold at least 45 Alpha Points

According to Binance Wallet, the exclusive TGE project for the 12th round is OKZOO, which will be conducted through PancakeSwap. The subscription time is from 16:00 to 18:00 on April 25 (Beijing time), and you must hold at least 45 Alpha Points to participate. In addition, the project party will reserve an additional 10 million $AIOT for subsequent market activities. The token issued in this round is $AIOT, and the chain it belongs to is BNB Smart Chain. The total fundraising amount is US$100,000, corresponding to 20 million tokens, and the issue price is $0.005. Users must hold at least 45 Binance Alpha points and use the Keyless wallet created on Binance Wallet to participate. A single wallet is limited to 3 BNB, there is no lock-up, and the distribution is calculated proportionally. Trading will open at 18:00.

CoinList to Launch Fleek (FLK) Token Sale on May 2

According to the CoinList announcement, Fleek, an AI agent and virtual influence platform, will launch the $FLK token sale at 1:00 a.m. Beijing time on May 2. The total number of tokens is 100 million, of which 6,666,700 will be open this time, with a FDV of $75 million and a selling price of $0.75. 100% will be unlocked after TGE. Fleek is known as the "Shopify of AI" and supports developers, creators and brands to build and monetize AI agents and virtual people on its platform. The project has received support from Eliza (formerly ai16z), Venice AI, etc. This sale is not open to the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom and other regions.

Bithumb will list GRASS and XYO Korean Won trading pairs

According to Bithumb’s announcement, GRASS and XYO spot will be launched on the Korean won trading market respectively. GRASS is based on the Solana network; XYO is based on the Ethereum network. Both only support top-ups on designated networks and do not support cross-chain transfers.

Moonshot Launches Trencher ($TRENCHER)

Moonshot announced the launch of Solana's new coin Trencher ($TRENCHER). Its current market value is approximately $2.7 million, and its 24-hour trading volume is $18.5 million. In addition, Moonshot also launched Nobody Sausage ($NOBODY) early this morning.

Binance Alpha to List Sign (SIGN) on April 28

Binance announced that Binance Alpha will list Sign (SIGN), and trading will be open on April 28, with the specific time to be announced. Earlier, Sign announced the economics of SIGN tokens: 40% is allocated to community incentives, of which 10% will be airdropped during TGE.

Important data

Alameda Research transfers 1,000 BTC to a new wallet

According to The Data Nerd, about 6 hours ago, Alameda Research transferred 1,000 BTC (about 93.34 million US dollars) to the newly created wallet address bc1q2.

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$442 million yesterday, marking five consecutive days of net inflows

According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $442 million on April 24, Eastern Time, recording net inflows for the fifth consecutive day. Among them, IBIT under BlackRock had a net inflow of $327 million on a single day, with a cumulative net inflow of $40.96 billion; ARKB recorded a net inflow of $97.02 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $3.094 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is $106.967 billion, accounting for 5.77% of the total market value of Bitcoin.

Melania project sold more than 10 million $MELANIA in 9 days, with a total cash of 18.41 million US dollars

According to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, Mrs. Trump's MEME project Melania has sold 12.685 million $MELANIA again through unilateral liquidity in the past 9 days, in exchange for about $5.41 million. Since March 16, the project has transferred a total of 31.685 million $MELANIA from the community and liquidity addresses, cashing out 138,800 SOL, about $18.41 million, with an average price of about $0.581.

Wintermute transferred 5.19 million LAYER to OKX to provide liquidity in the past 2 hours, equivalent to approximately US$11.67 million

According to @ai_9684xtpa, LAYER will be listed on the OKX trading platform, and market maker Wintermute is transferring liquidity to OKX. In the past two hours, Wintermute has withdrawn 5.19 million LAYER from Binance, with a total value of more than 11.67 million US dollars, and an average price of 2.24 US dollars. The current price of LAYER is 2.28 US dollars, and the recent price has stabilized around 2 US dollars. Earlier news, Ouyi will launch LAYER (Solayer) spot trading.

Financing

AI Agent Company Manus Completes $75 Million Funding Led by Benchmark, Valuing to $500 Million

According to Bloomberg, Butterfly Effect, the company behind Chinese AI startup Manus, has completed a $75 million round of financing led by Benchmark, with its valuation jumping to nearly $500 million. Manus recently launched a general AI Agent that can perform tasks such as screening resumes, planning itineraries, and analyzing stocks, and plans to expand its services to the United States, Japan, and the Middle East. The product is seen as a competitor to OpenAI Deep Research and has attracted support from investors including Tencent, ZhenFund, and HSG (formerly Sequoia China).

Inco completes $5 million strategic round of financing, dedicated to on-chain privacy technology

According to Inco's official news, Inco announced the completion of a strategic round of financing of US$5 million led by a16z crypto CSX and participated by Coinbase Ventures, bringing the total financing amount to US$10 million. Inco focuses on solving the privacy issues of blockchain and is committed to allowing users to perform operations such as salary payments and Texas Hold'em on the chain without disclosing sensitive information. At present, its first product "Inco Lightning" has been launched on the Base Sepolia test network.

MagicBlock Completes $7.5 Million Seed Round, Led by Lightspeed Faction

MagicBlock, a Solana-based gaming company, announced the completion of a $7.5 million seed round of financing, aiming to build real-time, non-fragmented infrastructure for decentralized games and applications through Ephemeral Rollups technology native to Solana. This round of financing was led by Lightspeed Faction, and investors included Maven11, Delphi Digital, Robot Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Equilibrium and Pivot Global. The angel investor lineup includes Solana co-founders Anatoly Yakovenko, Mert Mumtaz and Tristan Yver. a16z participated in early investments, and the total financing amount has now reached $10.5 million. MagicBlock plans to expand the engineering team, promote the development of the Solana application ecosystem, and optimize its real-time execution architecture.

Web3 infrastructure startup Catalysis completes $1.25 million Pre-Seed round of financing

Catalysis, a decentralized service infrastructure startup, has completed a $1.25 million Pre-Seed round of financing. This round was led by Hashed Emergent, which focuses on the Indian Web3 ecosystem, and participated by Presto Labs, Spaceship DAO, Funfair Ventures, Cosmostation and Crypto Times. The funds will be used to develop a "security abstraction layer" for re-staking protocols, aiming to simplify the process for developers and node operators to obtain economic security from re-staking ecosystems such as Eigenlayer. Co-founder Abhishek said that the current integration of shared security protocols is highly fragmented, and Catalysis' core products will lower the development threshold of AVS (active verification service) applications through standardized interfaces. The company has cooperated with mainstream re-staking platforms such as Eigenlayer and Symbiotic, and plans to launch a public test network in the second quarter of 2025. The application scenarios cover Web2 service fields such as cross-chain bridges, oracles, zero-knowledge proofs and medical data systems.

Quantitative trading startup Theo completes $20 million in financing, led by Hack VC and others

Theo, a quantitative trading startup, has completed a $20 million financing. The platform is committed to providing ordinary investors with the returns of strategies that originally belonged to high-frequency trading companies. The company was co-founded by former Optiver traders Abhi Pingle and TK Kwon. In March 2024, it received a $4.5 million seed round of financing led by Manifold Trading, and in April 2025, it received an additional investment of $15.5 million led by Hack VC and Anthos Capital. Other investors include Flowdesk, Selini Capital and individual investors from companies such as Citadel, JPMorgan Chase, Jane Street and Optiver. Since its launch in June 2024, the Theo platform has attracted $50 million in deposits, with an average user yield of 7%-8% in the past three months and an annual yield of 18%-20%. The platform's name comes from the trading term "theoretical price". It is currently mainly connected to DeFi protocols such as Aave, but plans to expand its business to centralized exchanges such as Binance. The founder said that the deposit limit will be lifted at the end of April and will also be connected to traditional financial markets in the future.