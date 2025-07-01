Bitcoin and Ethereum just had their best Q2 since 2020 — can Q3 keep it going?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 00:58
Bitcoin
BTC$110,290.35-1.73%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0104+0.97%
Ethereum
ETH$3,730.15-2.24%

Can the strongest Q2 since 2020 for Bitcoin and Ethereum reset market confidence or are we simply watching another temporary rally before macro headwinds catch up?

Table of Contents

  • BTC and ETH post best Q2 since 2020
  • Spot ETF volumes bounce back
  • Crypto’s institutional reframing
  • Macro will decide the next move

BTC and ETH post best Q2 since 2020

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are ending the second quarter of 2025 with strong momentum, recording quarterly gains of 30% and 36% respectively, according to CoinGlass data. These are the best Q2 returns for both assets since the post-COVID rally in 2020.

Bitcoin and Ethereum just had their best Q2 since 2020 — can Q3 keep it going? - 1

As of Jun. 30, Bitcoin is trading near $107,500 and Ethereum is holding around $2,450. On a weekly basis, they are up 6% and 9%, underpinning the broader upward trend that has taken shape over the past few weeks.

The first quarter of 2025 had started on a much weaker note. Bitcoin fell 11.82% in Q1, giving back part of its massive 47.73% rally in the final quarter of 2024. 

Ethereum dropped even more sharply, ending Q1 with a 45.41% loss, marking its worst quarterly performance since the 2022 bear market.

Trade tensions under the Trump administration, along with renewed geopolitical instability in Europe and the Middle East, created a risk-off environment that pulled capital away from speculative assets, including crypto.

The turnaround in Q2 is notable. Ethereum has recovered nearly 80% of its first-quarter losses. Bitcoin, while not yet at its all-time highs, is now trading within reach of that level. 

Historically, Q4 and Q1 have delivered stronger results for Bitcoin and Ethereum, often tied to end-of-year positioning and early-cycle optimism. Q2 tends to be more volatile, with outcomes often shaped by policy developments and regulatory activity.

In 2022, Bitcoin posted a Q2 loss of 56.2%, while Ethereum dropped 67.34%. The following year saw modest Q2 gains of 7.19% and 6.29% for BTC and ETH respectively. 

Against that backdrop, the performance in Q2 2025 stands out not just for its scale, but for reversing a sharp downtrend from earlier in the year.

Spot ETF volumes bounce back

One of the defining features of Q2’s crypto recovery has been the steady rise in institutional participation, particularly through spot ETFs. 

Bitcoin ETFs, led by BlackRock’s IBIT, saw a notable resurgence in investor interest through June, effectively ending a brief period of declining activity. 

According to data, over 210 million IBIT shares were traded in the week ending Jun. 27, reflecting a 22.2% increase from the previous week and reversing a four-week downtrend in trading volume.

That volume recovery has been accompanied by consistent capital inflows. BlackRock’s IBIT alone attracted $1.31 billion in net inflows last week, slightly ahead of the $1.23 billion it pulled in the week prior. 

Over the month of June, the fund has drawn in $3.74 billion, reflecting its dominant role in channeling large-scale investment into Bitcoin. 

Cumulatively, all 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs listed in the U.S. have attracted over $4 billion in net inflows this month, marking their third straight month of positive flows. 

Moreover, since Jun. 9, the segment has not recorded a single net outflow day, a sign that institutional demand is holding steady despite broader market uncertainties. 

As of this writing on Jun. 30, all the spot BTC ETFs have a combined assets under management exceeding $135 billion. 

Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs have shown a similar course, albeit on a smaller base. Inflows into spot ETH ETFs climbed to $283 million last week, a sharp rise from the $40 million added the week before. 

That jump has helped June surpass May and April’s figures, with a total of $1.13 billion entering Ethereum ETFs this month. 

In comparison, May saw $564 million in inflows, and April had $66.2 million. Over the past seven weeks, ETH ETFs have now recorded uninterrupted weekly inflows, the longest streak since their inception.

Total cumulative inflows into Ethereum ETFs have exceeded $4.1 billion since September, bringing total AUM to $9.88 billion. 

BlackRock’s ETHA fund currently holds the largest share, with $4.25 billion in assets. While this is still smaller than Bitcoin’s footprint in the ETF space, the pace of growth over the past two months indicates growing confidence in Ethereum’s investment thesis.

Crypto’s institutional reframing

Recent moves by institutional leaders and policymakers suggest a shift in how Bitcoin and Ethereum are perceived in modern portfolios.

Ric Edelman, founder of the $300 billion advisory firm Edelman Financial Engines, has laid out a new investment framework that places crypto in every category of investor allocation.

Edelman’s recommendation proposes that even conservative investors allocate 10% to crypto, with moderate clients going up to 25% and aggressive ones as high as 40%.

His outlook challenges the long-standing 60-40 stock-bond model and positions crypto not as a speculative add-on but as an essential component of diversified exposure.

Edelman’s reasoning is rooted in historical data. Over the past 15 years, Bitcoin has outperformed all other asset classes. 

Portfolios that included Bitcoin have shown stronger returns and lower drawdowns, while also scoring higher on traditional portfolio metrics such as the Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

The market appears to be following through on this logic. MicroStrategy, on Jun. 29, acquired another 4,980 BTC at an average price of $106,801 per coin, bringing its total holdings to 597,325 BTC, purchased at an average of just under $71,000. The firm’s Bitcoin yield year-to-date is nearly 20%.

Wall Street strategist Tom Lee is also placing a bold bet on crypto. Now serving as chairman of BitMine, a small Bitcoin mining firm, Lee is backing a $250 million capital raise aimed at transforming the company into the largest public holder of Ethereum. 

The plan involves building an Ether-first treasury strategy modeled on Strategy’s Bitcoin approach, confriming growing institutional interest in Ethereum as a core reserve asset.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s central bank is studying the creation of a national crypto reserve. The proposal includes using assets sourced from government-run mining and confiscations, with the goal of placing them under regulated central control.

Authorities have acknowledged the risks of volatility but argue that structured oversight can offer better integration into national financial frameworks.

If implemented, Kazakhstan would be one of the earliest nations to formally hold crypto at the central bank level, following El Salvador and the U.S.

Amid this, macroeconomic policy remains a wildcard. The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates steady at 4.25% to 4.50%, but Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari has reaffirmed expectations of two rate cuts before the end of the year.

The first could come as early as September, depending on incoming inflation and employment data. President Trump has also renewed calls for a sharper cut, targeting a 1% policy rate in the upcoming July meeting.

If the Federal Reserve proceeds with rate cuts while institutions continue to scale up exposure, capital could keep flowing into risk assets, especially crypto. Bitcoin may remain the primary beneficiary as a macro hedge, while Ethereum could gain from capital trickle-down effects.

Macro will decide the next move

Heading into Q3, all eyes will be on the Fed’s July meeting and its response to cooling inflation data. A confirmed rate cut could reinforce risk-on sentiment across markets, with crypto likely to benefit from renewed capital inflows. 

Traders will also be watching for updates on the U.S. crypto tax bill, enforcement actions, and spot ETF expansion, especially around Ethereum. If ETH ETFs continue attracting steady inflows, Ethereum may begin to close the gap with Bitcoin in institutional portfolios.

In the background, macro events remain unpredictable. Any escalation in global trade tensions, especially involving China and the U.S., could revive volatility. 

Meanwhile, on-chain data suggests leverage in derivatives markets is climbing again, which could amplify both rallies and corrections in the weeks ahead.

For now, the market is holding its Q2 gains, but sustained momentum will likely depend on a clear rate cut signal and continued institutional positioning.

Without either, the rally could stall. But if both align, Q3 could extend the uptrend, with Ethereum potentially leading the next leg.

However, nothing is ever guaranteed in the crypto world. Trade wisely and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02503-3.76%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.487+9.04%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03459+3.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action The cryptocurrency world is constantly evolving, and few voices carry as much weight as Michael Saylor, the visionary co-founder of MicroStrategy. Recently, Saylor shared a fascinating perspective that could redefine how we view Bitcoin institutional adoption and its impact on future price movements. His insights suggest a significant shift on the horizon, one that promises both stability and perhaps a touch of unexpected calm for the often-turbulent crypto market. What Does Increased Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Mean for Volatility? During a recent appearance on the CoinStories YouTube channel, Michael Saylor elaborated on a crucial trend: the growing involvement of institutional investors in the Bitcoin ecosystem. He believes this influx of capital from large financial entities will fundamentally alter Bitcoin’s market behavior. Saylor explained that as institutions commit more capital, the market naturally becomes more robust and less susceptible to the dramatic price swings retail investors have grown accustomed to. This isn’t just a theory; it’s a natural progression for any maturing asset class. Essentially, more money from stable, long-term players means fewer sudden spikes and crashes driven by speculative fervor. Decreased Price Swings: Institutional capital tends to be ‘sticky,’ meaning it’s less likely to panic sell during minor corrections. Enhanced Market Depth: Larger orders from institutions provide greater liquidity, making it harder for single events to drastically move the price. Increased Stability: A more stable market is often seen as a prerequisite for even wider Bitcoin institutional adoption. This shift, while beneficial for long-term growth and legitimacy, might present a different experience for day traders who thrive on high volatility. Is Market Maturation a Disappointment for Some Investors? While the idea of a more stable Bitcoin might sound appealing to many, Saylor acknowledged that it could be a bittersweet development for a segment of the investor community. Specifically, those who have profited immensely from Bitcoin’s notorious volatility might find a subdued market less exciting. He described this as a natural part of Bitcoin’s maturation process. Think of it like a wild frontier slowly becoming a developed city; the excitement of the untamed wilderness gives way to established infrastructure and predictable routines. For Bitcoin institutional adoption to truly flourish, a certain level of predictability is necessary. However, this doesn’t mean Bitcoin will become boring. Instead, it suggests a transition from a speculative asset to a more recognized store of value and potentially a global reserve asset. The focus might shift from rapid, short-term gains to sustained, long-term appreciation, mirroring traditional financial assets that have undergone similar transformations. Bitcoin has indeed shown signs of this evolution, trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August. This consolidation around higher levels suggests a foundational strength building up, rather than wild, unpredictable movements. Navigating the New Landscape of Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Understanding this evolving market dynamic is crucial for all participants. For institutions, a less volatile Bitcoin offers a more attractive risk profile, making it easier to justify larger allocations and integrate it into diversified portfolios. This further fuels Bitcoin institutional adoption. For retail investors, the strategy might need to adapt. Instead of chasing quick pumps and dumps, a long-term hodling strategy focused on Bitcoin’s fundamental value proposition could become even more paramount. The benefits of this maturation are clear: Greater Legitimacy: Institutions bring credibility and regulatory clarity. Reduced Risk: Less volatility means a safer asset for broader investment. Long-Term Growth Potential: A stable foundation supports sustainable value appreciation. The challenge, however, lies in managing expectations. Those accustomed to parabolic surges might need to adjust to more modest, albeit consistent, growth. This isn’t a signal to abandon Bitcoin, but rather to recognize its evolution into a more sophisticated financial instrument. Michael Saylor’s perspective highlights that while the ride might become smoother, the destination – a globally adopted, robust digital asset – remains incredibly compelling. The path to mainstream acceptance often involves shedding some of the wildness that initially attracted many, in favor of stability that appeals to the masses. Michael Saylor’s insights offer a powerful glimpse into Bitcoin’s future. The increasing tide of Bitcoin institutional adoption is set to transform its market dynamics, potentially ushering in an era of more subdued price action. While this might temper the excitement for some, it signifies a profound maturation, solidifying Bitcoin’s role as a legitimate and enduring asset class. This evolution is not a setback but a necessary step towards its ultimate potential, inviting a new wave of investors seeking stability alongside innovation. Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin’s Market Evolution Q1: What does Michael Saylor mean by “subdued BTC price action”? A1: Saylor suggests that as more institutional investors enter the Bitcoin market, its price swings (volatility) will likely decrease. This means fewer extremely large daily percentage gains or losses, leading to a more stable and predictable price trajectory. Q2: Why would institutional investors lead to less Bitcoin volatility? A2: Institutional investors typically operate with larger capital, longer investment horizons, and more rigorous risk management strategies. Their presence adds significant liquidity and depth to the market, making it less susceptible to rapid price movements caused by smaller, speculative trades. Q3: Is decreased volatility a good thing for Bitcoin? A3: For the long-term health and widespread acceptance of Bitcoin, yes. Lower volatility makes Bitcoin a more attractive asset for large corporations, pension funds, and traditional financial institutions, fostering greater Bitcoin institutional adoption and legitimacy. However, it might be less appealing for short-term traders who profit from large price swings. Q4: How should retail investors adapt to this potential shift? A4: Retail investors might consider shifting their focus from short-term trading to long-term investment strategies, often referred to as “hodling.” Emphasizing Bitcoin’s role as a store of value and a hedge against inflation could become even more pertinent in a less volatile market. Q5: Has Bitcoin shown signs of this maturation already? A5: Yes, the article mentions Bitcoin trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August, suggesting a period of consolidation rather than extreme volatility, which aligns with Saylor’s observations. What are your thoughts on Michael Saylor’s predictions for Bitcoin? Do you welcome a more subdued market, or will you miss the wild rides? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spark a conversation about the future of Bitcoin institutional adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01197-3.38%
holoride
RIDE$0.00062-13.88%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7506-4.33%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 14:40
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.000623-3.11%
Ethereum
ETH$3,743.8-1.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02503-3.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S.

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot