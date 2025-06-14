This crypto raised $299M with zero VC help: BlockDAG is the people’s chain

Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:00
While Ethereum and Solana lean on venture capital and insiders, BlockDAG has raised $299m without VC help, and it’s becoming the top retail-powered crypto of 2025.

Table of Contents

  • No VCs, no gatekeeping, just real demand
  • Ethereum and Solana: Built by the few, owned by the few
  • The people’s coin: Powered by $299 million in retail conviction
  • A new narrative for 2025: Community capital beats venture capital
  • Why BlockDAG is already ahead
  • Final word: Crypto doesn’t need kings, it needs users

In an industry where venture capital controls the narrative, access, and often the outcome, one presale project is proving that crypto doesn’t need gatekeepers to succeed. BlockDAG, currently in batch 29 of its presale, has raised over $299 million, not from hedge funds or early investor rounds, but directly from the people. No seed funding. No private allocations. No VC hand-holding. Just raw, organic momentum driven by retail conviction. 

This crypto raised $299M with zero VC help: BlockDAG is the people’s chain - 1

In a cycle where major players like Ethereum and Solana continue to lean on insider networks, BlockDAG is charting its own path with community-first values. This isn’t just another presale, it’s a full-scale rejection of the old model. And the numbers now suggest it’s working. This is the people’s crypto.

No VCs, no gatekeeping, just real demand

What makes BlockDAG stand apart isn’t just the money it has raised. It’s how it raised it. While most high-profile projects rely on private rounds funded by Silicon Valley VCs and crypto hedge funds, BlockDAG opened its doors to the public, and only the public.

There were no private token discounts, no allocations for influencers, no early unlocks for insiders. Everyone starts from the same place, with full transparency. This structure removes the backroom advantage that usually skews early-stage projects in favor of funds, not the community.

Retail investors have recognized this fairness and responded in force. With over $299 million raised directly from contributors, BlockDAG has achieved a feat most VC-backed chains haven’t: organic mass momentum.

Ethereum and Solana: Built by the few, owned by the few

To understand what makes BlockDAG different, it helps to examine the standard model. Ethereum’s early supply was heavily weighted toward insiders and early developers, with private allocations giving massive long-term advantages to those with early access. Solana, too, received backing from major VC firms like a16z and Alameda Research, with pre-sale deals and private rounds that created massive disparities between public buyers and institutional insiders.

This VC-centric approach shaped the current crypto landscape: a few well-funded chains with enormous war chests, but communities who arrived late and are priced out of meaningful upside.

These chains often market themselves as decentralized, but in many cases, their early token distribution tells a different story.

BlockDAG flips that model.

This crypto raised $299M with zero VC help: BlockDAG is the people’s chain - 2

The people’s coin: Powered by $299 million in retail conviction

BlockDAG’s presale is now in batch 29, with tokens priced at $0.0276, and still climbing. The project has sold over 21.9 billion BDAG tokens, and user engagement is happening not in private groups, but in public Telegram chats, Discord servers, and directly through the X1 mining app, which now has over 1.5 million users.

The X1 app allows users to mine BDAG directly from their smartphones, creating a grassroots onboarding model that doesn’t rely on institutional adoption. It’s peer-to-peer. Simple. Scalable.

And it’s working.

Instead of trying to please institutional investors or chase exchange hype, BlockDAG is building from the ground up, powered entirely by retail momentum. No boardrooms. No cap tables. Just users.

A new narrative for 2025: Community capital beats venture capital

The crypto industry is entering a new phase. One where users are growing tired of centralized influence hiding behind the term “decentralized.” The chains that claim to be open often rely on gatekeeping, whether it’s through expensive gas fees, opaque governance, or limited early access.

BlockDAG represents a break from that pattern.

This is not just another token promising “community” while funding a VC’s exit strategy. This is a network funded by everyday users, with participation visible in real-time through presale growth and app usage. The people backing BlockDAG aren’t speculating on future hype. They’re building the foundation.

This crypto raised $299M with zero VC help: BlockDAG is the people’s chain - 3

This contrast is stark: Ethereum’s power structure still rests on early whales and Layer-2 middlemen. Solana’s roadmap leans heavily on ETF interest and institutional onboarding. BlockDAG? It has 1.5 million people with phones, mining BDAG, and telling their friends.

Why BlockDAG is already ahead

While other chains depend on high-profile partnerships or billion-dollar VC injections, BlockDAG has stayed focused on execution. And that discipline is paying off.

  • $299m+ raised from retail, no VC involvement
  • 1.5 million+ users on the X1 mining app
  • 21.9b+ tokens sold in presale
  • Current batch: 29 with price at $0.0276
  • Tools live before listings, not after

This puts BlockDAG on a different trajectory. It’s not trying to be another “Ethereum killer” or meme its way into a trend cycle. It’s building utility at the user level, then scaling from there.

Its batch-based presale structure rewards early contributors transparently, with each new stage reflecting organic demand. No artificial scarcity. No manipulated unlock schedules. Just clear, public numbers.

Final word: Crypto doesn’t need kings, it needs users

The crypto industry doesn’t need another Solana. It doesn’t need another Ethereum. What it needs is a project that actually represents the people who fund it, use it, and believe in it.

BlockDAG is showing what happens when a project skips the gatekeepers and goes straight to the public. It’s raising more than money, it’s raising trust. And in an era when institutional dominance is being questioned, that’s what gives it staying power.

While Ethereum and Solana may keep their headlines, BlockDAG is building something deeper, and doing it with the people who actually matter.

To learn more about BlockDAG, visit its presale, website, Telegram, and Discord.

Linqto, a once-prominent private investment platform promising everyday investors access to pre-IPO tech giants, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and with it, a disturbing revelation: customers may never have truly owned the shares they believed they were buying. Source: Epiq The San Jose-based fintech firm submitted its bankruptcy filing in the Southern District of Texas on Monday, listing both assets and liabilities estimated between $500 million and $1 billion. The company also disclosed that more than 10,000 creditors could be affected. At the heart of the fallout is Linqto’s widely marketed access to private shares in high-profile firms like Ripple and CoreWeave. But the court filing on Tuesday paints a grimmer picture, alleging that “years of mismanagement” have left the company possibly insolvent and that prior executives “knowingly failed to cure extensive and serious securities law violations that began as early as 2020,” according to Chief Restructuring Officer Jeffrey Stein. Linqto, Inc. Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy 🚨 BANKRUPTCY FILING ALERT 🚨 LINQTO, INC. Chapter 11 – SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS Filed: July 7, 2025 Case No. 25-90187 📊 Assets: $500M-$1B | Liabilities: $500M-$1B | Total Creditors: 10,001-25,000 | Industry: Professional,… pic.twitter.com/YAUQTrpZQA — RK | Consultants (@_RKConsultants) July 8, 2025 SEC Investigates Linqto Over Misleading Retail Sales of Ripple ‘Units’ Among Linqto’s most popular offerings were secondary market shares in Ripple Labs. The company claims to hold 4.7 million Ripple shares through its investment vehicle, Linqto Liquidshares, a position that could be worth roughly $450 million at current secondary prices. But questions about actual ownership have sparked alarm. Notably, the Tuesday bankruptcy filing revealed that Linqto structured its offerings through series limited liability companies, a setup that lacked necessary transfer permissions from issuers like Ripple. Furthermore, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to X last week to distance the crypto firm from Linqto, clarifying that while Linqto owns the shares, it has never had a business relationship with Ripple. “Apart from Linqto being a shareholder, Ripple has never had a business relationship with Linqto, nor have they participated in our financing rounds,” Garlinghouse wrote. He added that Ripple ceased approving Linqto purchases in late 2024 as concerns mounted. Understandably, there have been many questions from those who believed they were buying Ripple shares from Linqto, and what happens next. To be clear, on Ripple’s end: What we know from our records is Linqto owns 4.7M shares of Ripple, solely purchased on the secondary market… https://t.co/XHstpwwmIL — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) July 2, 2025 With the confusion steering investors’ curiosity, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission started an investigation into whether Linqto allowed ineligible investors to purchase securities and whether its former leadership misled customers into thinking they owned actual shares, rather than indirect “representative units” with unclear legal standing. The illusion of ownership is at the center of the controversy. According to an internal investigation initiated by new CEO Dan Siciliano, Linqto’s previous management marketed investments in a way that may have misrepresented what customers were actually buying. “Much of what we discovered about the prior business practices at Linqto is disturbing,” Siciliano reportedly told staff. “These practices aren’t small one-off compliance or common regulatory missteps.” Linqto Collapse Shakes Faith in Retail Access to Private Equity Linqto’s downfall was first hinted at on June 30 when The Wall Street Journal reported the company faced federal probes and a possible bankruptcy. The outlet cited internal memos suggesting that customers never owned the securities they believed they had purchased. Further scrutiny fell on the company’s former leadership. Former CEO William Sarris allegedly tried to offer Ripple shares to Linqto’s 11,000 users at a markup exceeding 60%, violating SEC rules that limit such increases to 10%. Though Sarris resigned, he still sits on the company’s board. Former Chief Revenue Officer Gene Zawrotny had already left the company and later filed a lawsuit alleging serious compliance failures and retaliation. Now, under bankruptcy protection, Linqto is attempting to restructure. It has appointed restructuring expert Jeffrey Stein to lead the turnaround and retained several firms, including Triple P TRS, LLC, and Epiq Corporate Restructuring, for legal and administrative support. The company aims to negotiate with the SEC and other regulators to settle outstanding liabilities and litigations in a way that “treats everyone equitably and fairly,” according to Stein’s statement. 🔍 Refunding profitable investments through Linqto may let the platform retain investor gains, attorney @JohnEDeaton1 warns. #Linqto #Circle https://t.co/5CaGEbo0Sk — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 30, 2025 Still, the broader damage is already rippling through the alternative investment sector. Linqto’s promise, democratizing access to the private market, appealed to thousands of retail investors eager to get in early on unicorn startups. But the platform shuttered on March 13, cutting off all revenue streams. Now, many of those investors are grappling with the realization that the shares they thought they owned may have been little more than a promise, one that has vanished into bankruptcy court. As Garlinghouse emphasized, “I have no idea how Linqto managed the participants to whom they sold ‘representative units’ of Ripple shares… I can’t provide any reassurance about Linqto’s business practices or how they will handle it now.” True to our long-standing compliance roots, @Ripple is applying for a national bank charter from the OCC. If approved, we would have both state (via NYDFS) and federal oversight, a new (and unique!) benchmark for trust in the stablecoin market. Earlier in the week via… https://t.co/IdiR7x3eWZ — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) July 2, 2025 He added, however, that the underlying value of Ripple shares has increased and “there should be considerable gains on those shares for ‘Linqto unitholders.’” Whether those unitholders ever see those gains or any restitution at all now depends on what unfolds in bankruptcy court. Linqto’s first hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, where the scope of the damage and the prospects for recovery may finally begin to take shape.
Judge signals Tornado Cash sanctions may be barred from Roman Storm trial

Judge signals Tornado Cash sanctions may be barred from Roman Storm trial

The judge reportedly said she would not be inclined to have attorneys bring up the US Treasury’s 2022 sanctions against Tornado Cash after they were withdrawn in March.
British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC

British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, Cel AI, a British listed company, announced today that it has spent approximately US$274,000 to increase its holdings of
Bitcoin
