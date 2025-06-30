A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars

By: PANews
2025/06/30 10:55
PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0x7c7...1F7e6 exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth $4.37 million, with an average purchase price of $2502. Currently, all ETH has been transferred to the address 0x0EA...34a54.

