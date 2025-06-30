The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 81.9%. By: PANews 2025/06/30 07:58

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cailianshe, CME's "Fed Watch" shows that the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 81.9%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 18.1%. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 7.5%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 76%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 16.4%.