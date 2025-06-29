SOL jumps on ETF buzz; XRP eyes $8–$27 breakout, XYZVerse fuels 25,000% moonshot hopes

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/29 23:44
Solana
SOL$175-5.76%
XRP
XRP$2.3351-2.23%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.002726+9.56%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Solana rebounds on ETF optimism, XRP eyes breakout, and XYZVerse draws buzz with 25,000% rally potential.

Significant shifts are unfolding in the cryptocurrency arena. Solana is climbing after hitting a key support level, with optimism around exchange-traded funds fueling its rise. 

At the same time, XRP is poised for a major move that could send its value soaring to new heights. Adding to the excitement, XYZVerse is attracting attention with the potential for massive returns.

XYZ presale frenzy heats up as market cap nears $15m

SOL jumps on ETF buzz; XRP eyes $8–$27 breakout, XYZVerse fuels 25,000% moonshot hopes - 1

XYZVerse (XYZ), the high-octane project fusing sports culture with crypto, is catching fire. With investor interest skyrocketing, XYZVerse is quickly breaking out from the typical memecoin crowd. Backed by a defined roadmap and a thriving, engaged community, the project was recently crowned Best New Meme Project, a title that’s only adding to its momentum.

Presale growth and launch plans

Since kicking off its presale, XYZ has steadily climbed from just $0.0001 to $0.003333, with the next price tier locked in at $0.005. The final presale stage will see the token priced at $0.02, ahead of listings on both centralized (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX).

But the real buzz? A projected listing price of $0.10, which could hand early adopters up to 1,000x returns, assuming market cap targets are hit. With over $14 million already raised, the presale is now on track to smash the $15m milestone, signaling a wave of momentum from both retail and larger backers.

Play-to-earn gets real: community champions win

XYZVerse isn’t just about hype, it’s about rewarding loyalty. Active community members are earning airdropped XYZ tokens just for participating and showing up. This is a true play-to-earn model, where passion meets payoff.

Built for a breakout: Roadmap to glory

XYZVerse is armed with a smart tokenomic structure, strategic listings, and planned token burns to drive value. Everything is geared toward a long-term run, not just a meme flash in the pan. Each milestone fuels its journey toward becoming one of the legendary plays of the crypto space.

Don’t miss out: Rewards, listings, and a champion’s path

The presale window is closing fast, and so is the opportunity to get in before XYZ potentially hits mainstream exchanges. With airdrops, staking benefits, and early access perks, XYZVerse is shaping up to be more than a meme; it’s a movement.

Join the action. Make your play. Ride with XYZ before it hits the big leagues.

Solana

SOL jumps on ETF buzz; XRP eyes $8–$27 breakout, XYZVerse fuels 25,000% moonshot hopes - 2

Solana (SOL) has experienced a significant decline over the past six months, with its price dropping by nearly 28%. In the last month alone, it fell by about 20%, and the past week showed a smaller decrease of almost 4%. This consistent downward trend highlights the selling pressure the cryptocurrency has been facing recently.

Currently, Solana is trading between $119.19 and $151.66. The nearest support level is at $106.52, and if the price slips below this point, it could find the next support at $74.05. On the upside, the nearest resistance level is $171.46, with a secondary resistance at $203.93. Breaking through these resistance levels could signal a potential reversal and upward momentum.

Technical indicators present a mixed outlook. The 10-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages are at $140.30 and $142.54, respectively, both slightly above the current price, suggesting a bearish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 47.53, indicating that Solana is neither overbought nor oversold. The MACD level is negative at -0.7511, pointing to potential continued downward movement. However, the Stochastic indicator is at 58.33, which is relatively neutral. Based on this data, Solana may continue to face challenges unless it can overcome the resistance levels ahead.

Ripple

SOL jumps on ETF buzz; XRP eyes $8–$27 breakout, XYZVerse fuels 25,000% moonshot hopes - 3

Over the past week, XRP’s price has decreased by 3.23%, extending a month-long decline totaling 9.50%. Over six months, the coin has dropped 3.94%. Currently trading between $1.84 and $2.27, XRP is navigating a bearish phase that may persist unless it surpasses critical resistance levels.

The nearest resistance stands at $2.52. If XRP climbs above this, it could target the next resistance at $2.95, representing gains of roughly 11% and 30% from the current upper price. If the price falls below the support at $1.66, it may test the second support at $1.23, indicating further downside.

Technical indicators suggest caution. The 10-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages are close, at $2.10 and $2.14, showing weak momentum. The Relative Strength Index is at 36.48, nearing oversold territory. The Stochastic at 24.89 hints at potential for reversal, but the negative MACD level of -0.0181 reinforces bearish sentiment. Traders will watch these levels to see if XRP can reverse its downward trend.

Conclusion

Amid the bull run, SOL and XRP demonstrate strong performance, but XYZVerse offers exceptional potential with its sports-meme fusion, targeting unprecedented growth and community engagement.

To learn more about XYZVerse, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SBI Shinsei Partners with Partior and DeCurret to Explore Tokenized Deposits

SBI Shinsei Partners with Partior and DeCurret to Explore Tokenized Deposits

TLDR SBI Shinsei has partnered with Partior and DeCurret to explore tokenized deposits for cross-border transactions. The collaboration aims to create a blockchain-based settlement system for real-time clearing in multiple currencies. SBI Shinsei plans to expand beyond the Japanese yen, issuing tokenized deposits in other major currencies. Partior brings valuable infrastructure already used by top [...] The post SBI Shinsei Partners with Partior and DeCurret to Explore Tokenized Deposits appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.06818-2.43%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13344-3.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 22:54
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000115+1.76%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006151-1.02%
Ethereum
ETH$3,710.97-1.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02503-4.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

SBI Shinsei Partners with Partior and DeCurret to Explore Tokenized Deposits

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x