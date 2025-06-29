In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders By: PANews 2025/06/29 23:30

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million was liquidated for long orders and $19.4284 million was liquidated for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $26.6769 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $11.5666 million.