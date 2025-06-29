Poll: Trump's approval rating drops to historic low By: PANews 2025/06/29 20:14

TRUMP $5.808 +4.36% JUNE $0.081 -4.59%

PANews reported on June 29 that according to a report by Reference News citing the website of Newsweek, the latest Newsweek poll shows that US President Trump's approval rating has dropped to a historic low. The survey shows that 43% of Americans are currently satisfied with Trump's performance, 53% are dissatisfied, and his net approval rating is negative 10%. According to reports, Trump's poll numbers initially fell sharply after he announced the "Liberation Day" tariffs in April this year. Although his approval rating quickly rebounded, his recent behavior seems to have reignited public dissatisfaction with the White House.