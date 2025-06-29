Data: USD1 trading volume in the past 24 hours reached 1.25 billion US dollars, setting a new high By: PANews 2025/06/29 17:54

TRUMP $5.806 +4.68% USD1 $0.9989 -0.07% JUNE $0.081 -4.59%

PANews reported on June 29 that the Trump family's crypto project WLFI forwarded data on the X platform showing that its stablecoin USD1 had a trading volume of US$1.25 billion in the past 24 hours, a record high, second only to Tether (USDT) and USDC.