UK listed company Vinanz plans to change its name to London BTC Company By: PANews 2025/06/29 17:49

PANews reported on June 29 that according to the Financial Times, the British listed company Vinanz is currently changing its name to the London BTC Company. The company's CEO Hewie Rattray said that investors are obviously interested in Bitcoin, and Vinanz will provide this service and provide a regulated Bitcoin investment channel. Earlier news, Vinanz purchased another 5.85 Bitcoins this week, and its total holdings increased to 65.03.