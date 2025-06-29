The on-chain address Unipcs has made a profit of $4 million on USELESS, fully recovering all previous losses By: PANews 2025/06/29 11:37

TOKEN $0.00846 +1.07% USELESS $0.204488 -17.15% JUNE $0.081 -4.59% NOW $0.00378 -8.02%

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the token $USELESS broke through its historical high, the on-chain address Unipcs has now made a profit of $4 million on $USELESS, completely recovering all previous losses. At the same time, someone created a new wallet and withdrew 608,000 USDC from Coinbase to purchase 4 million USELESS.