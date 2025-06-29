NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/29 03:00
Bitcoin
BTC$110,221.82-1.40%
Ethereum
ETH$3,715.92-1.44%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004184-1.04%

The NFT market has posted a recovery with sales volume rising by 8.17% to $125.1 million. This marks a rebound from the previous week’s decline.

Bitcoin (BTC) has surged to the $107,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has remained steady in the last seven days. The global crypto market cap is now $3.29 trillion, down from last week’s $3.28 trillion.

According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation metrics remain stable with NFT buyers unchanged at 1,061,348 (maintaining a 50.56% growth rate), and NFT sellers rising by 8.09% to 38,494. NFT transactions have increased by 1.82% to 1,717,339.

Immutable holds its position

Immutable (IMX) has regained its dominant position with $33.3 million in sales, a 15.34% increase from the previous week.

Ethereum has recovered to second place with $25.6 million in sales, posting strong growth of 31.77%. Ethereum’s wash trading has decreased by 14.24% to $1.6 million.

NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon - 1

Polygon (POL) has fallen to third place, with $16.5 million, a 29.42% decline. The blockchain’s wash trading has plummeted by 97.45% to just $34,545.

Mythos Chain maintains fourth position with $14 million, down 1.29%. BNB (BNB) has climbed to fifth place with $9.1 million, growing 16.72%. Bitcoin sits in sixth with $8.1 million, up 2.04%.

The buyer count has increased across most blockchains, with Polygon leading at a 35.63% growth rate, followed by Bitcoin at 23.22% and Mythos Chain at 19.32%.

Guild of Guardians Heroes has reclaimed the top spot in collection rankings, with $19.3 million in sales, representing a 15.94% increase. This gaming collection has benefited from Immutable’s renewed strength.

Courtyard on Polygon has fallen to second place with $15.4 million, a decline of 11.43%. The collection has experienced decreases in both buyers (80.14%) and sellers (91.83%).

DMarket holds third place with $8.9 million, down 1.66%. Guild of Guardians Avatars remains in fourth with $7.6 million, up 5.95%.

XSY Deposit on Avalanche has re-entered the rankings in fifth place with $6.6 million, showing no change from the previous week. The collection continues to be dominated by a single buyer and seller. Gods Unchained Cards sits in sixth with $6.3 million, jumping 31.24%.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SBI Shinsei Partners with Partior and DeCurret to Explore Tokenized Deposits

SBI Shinsei Partners with Partior and DeCurret to Explore Tokenized Deposits

TLDR SBI Shinsei has partnered with Partior and DeCurret to explore tokenized deposits for cross-border transactions. The collaboration aims to create a blockchain-based settlement system for real-time clearing in multiple currencies. SBI Shinsei plans to expand beyond the Japanese yen, issuing tokenized deposits in other major currencies. Partior brings valuable infrastructure already used by top [...] The post SBI Shinsei Partners with Partior and DeCurret to Explore Tokenized Deposits appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.06818-2.43%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13344-3.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 22:54
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000115+1.76%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006151-1.02%
Ethereum
ETH$3,710.97-1.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02503-4.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

SBI Shinsei Partners with Partior and DeCurret to Explore Tokenized Deposits

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x