SUI gains over 4% amid upcoming $119 million unlock

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/28 06:50
SUI
SUI$2.4559-7.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00843+1.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02061-2.50%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2777-4.24%
Major
MAJOR$0.08614+6.42%
  • SUI network is set to add $119 million worth of its token into circulation next week.
  • Optimism, FET, and Kamino Finance will also unlock $16 million, $2 million, and $12 million worth of tokens, respectively.
  • SUI is up over 4% in the past 24 hours as it eyes a move above a key descending channel.

SUI is up 4% on Friday as the Layer-1 blockchain prepares to add $119 million worth of its token into circulation, contributing a major share of the unlocks for next week. Other tokens set to increase their supply include Optimism (OP), Kamino Finance (KMNO), and Artificial Superintelligence (FET), with allocations of $16 million, $12 million, and $2 million, respectively.

SUI, Optimism, Kamino Finance set for token unlocks next week

The cryptocurrency market is poised for another week of token unlocks worth $212 million as several projects prepare to increase their current circulating supply by distributing new tokens.

The tokens involved include SUI, Optimism (OP), Kamino Finance (KMNO), Ethena (ENA), Zetachain (ZETA), SingularityNet (AGIX), FET and DYDX, according to Tokenomist data.

SUI leads next week's supply hike with a $119 million unlock volume set for Monday. Sui's supply injection represents 56% of the total unlocks for next week. However, the unlock volume represents 1.16% of its circulating supply, indicating it may have a minimal impact on its price.

Cliff unlocks are events where crypto projects release previously locked tokens into circulation in a lump sum. Large supply hikes often negatively impact the price of a token due to the imbalance between supply and demand.

SUI is currently up 4% over the past 24 hours despite a general decline in the cryptocurrency market.

SUI faces pressure around the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the $2.88 resistance. The altcoin is also trading in a descending channel. A firm close above $2.88 and the descending channel's resistance could see SUI rise to $3.55.

SUI/USDT daily chart

However, a fall from current levels could see SUI decline toward the $2.29 support level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are currently below their neutral levels but trending upward, indicating a weakening of bearish momentum.

Meanwhile, other tokens with cliff unlocks include Optimism, Kamino Finance, Ethena, and Zetachain, with supply hikes of $16 million, $12 million, $10 million, and $7 million, respectively.

Kamino Finance will add 10% of its current supply into circulation, which could weigh on its price. 

Smaller unlocks for next week include AGIX, DYDX and FET, which will each add $2 million worth of their tokens to their current supply.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SBI Shinsei Partners with Partior and DeCurret to Explore Tokenized Deposits

SBI Shinsei Partners with Partior and DeCurret to Explore Tokenized Deposits

TLDR SBI Shinsei has partnered with Partior and DeCurret to explore tokenized deposits for cross-border transactions. The collaboration aims to create a blockchain-based settlement system for real-time clearing in multiple currencies. SBI Shinsei plans to expand beyond the Japanese yen, issuing tokenized deposits in other major currencies. Partior brings valuable infrastructure already used by top [...] The post SBI Shinsei Partners with Partior and DeCurret to Explore Tokenized Deposits appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.06818-2.43%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13344-3.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 22:54
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000115+1.76%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006151-1.02%
Ethereum
ETH$3,710.97-1.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02503-4.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

SBI Shinsei Partners with Partior and DeCurret to Explore Tokenized Deposits

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x