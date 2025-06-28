Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

- Go to the website and connect your wallet or mail to register an account on the platform:
- Perform actual quests:
- Become active in Discord to get roles. Read more about it in the #ambassador thread.
1. Guide to completing the activities
Uptopia is a blockchain game launch and promotion platform built on the Base network. It helps games attract liquidity, use game tokens and social graphs to grow their audience.
The project has raised $4 million from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, The Spartan Group and others.
In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on the drop.
The activities are simple and do not take much time. For completing quests and accumulated points, users will be able to claim rewards in the form of tokens from projects launched on the platform.
Subscribe to the project’s social networks to avoid missing important updates.
Highlights:
If you have any questions when going through the activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.
Useful links: Website | X | Discord