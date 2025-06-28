Sen. Tim Scott Sets Sept. 30 Deadline For Crypto Market Structure Legislation

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/28 05:35
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.0086+4.36%
MemeCore
M$2.171+0.50%
Union
U$0.000894+1.13%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002188+0.36%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.009089-12.93%

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) says U.S. lawmakers are looking to have crypto market structure legislation completed by September of this year.

Tim Scott Sets September 30 Crypto Market Structure Deadline

Appearing in a fireside chat on Capitol Hill alongside fellow Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and the head of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets of the White House, Bo Hines, Scott said he is eyeing a September 30 deadline to finalize the long-awaited legislation.

“I think that is a realistic expectation,” the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee said.

“As stated today, we are committed to getting market structure done by the end of September,” Hines said in a June 26 X post. “Period.”

Key Crypto Players Celebrate

Following the news, several key crypto heavyweights shared their enthusiasm over the digital assets development.

“A clear path forward,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said. “Thank you, David Sacks for delivering the White House’s commitment to work with Senator Tim Scott and Senator Cynthia Lummis to deliver market structure legislation by September 30.”

“Getting comprehensive crypto market structure legislation passed has been sorely needed for years,” said Colin McCune, Head of Government Affairs at a16z. “We’re incredibly supportive of this effort to make it happen by September 30.”

“American consumers and crypto builders need clear, effective rules, and we stand ready to help get this done,” he added.

Scott’s updated legislative timeframe comes amid a groundswell of congressional crypto activity under a new crypto-friendly White House.

Earlier this month, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, marking a win for the landmark stablecoin legislation.

In an appearance on CNBC this week, Lummis warned that Congress must pass both crypto market structure legislation and the GENIUS Act by the end of 2025.

“I’m not saying combine them, but they both need to pass this year,” Lummis said.

With a September 30 deadline now in the works for the crypto market structure bill, it looks as though 2026 may start with new crypto guidelines.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006134+0.60%
Ethereum
ETH$3,713.23-0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.025-4.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share
Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

But 2025’s fast-changing landscape has rewritten the leaderboard. Sentiment has shifted, markets have cooled, and traders are chasing projects that […] The post Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot appeared first on Coindoo.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000655-1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00377-8.49%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 08:00
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Traders hunting the best crypto to buy now and the best crypto investment in 2025 keep watching doge, yet today’s […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
DOGE$0.18147-5.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00377-8.49%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:39
Share

Trending News

More

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Tether-Backed Plasma Mainnet Beta Launches September 25 With XPL Token

Coinbase plans to launch an American Express card offering up to 4% cashback on Bitcoin