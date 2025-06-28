Aptos hits milestone as RWA on-chain breaks $540m

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/28 01:20
RealLink
REAL$0.06832-2.27%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2771-2.80%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.081-4.59%
Aptos
APT$3.513-2.38%
Allo
RWA$0.004718+0.46%

Aptos has hit a key milestone in the real-world asset market, as a steady rise in tokenization traction sees its total on-chain RWA value surpass $540 million.

On June 27, Aptos (APT) posted on its X account that the layer-1 blockchain had moved into the top three chains in the RWA rankings, with over $540 million now hosted on-chain. The rise in Aptos’ real-world assets value comes amid a 57% spike in the past 30 days, data from rwa.xyz shows. 

The platform shows that as of June 27, 2025, the total RWA value on Aptos stood at $542 million, with over 2,434 holders across 13 different assets.

$418 million in private credit on-chain

Growth in the tokenized assets trend on the blockchain, recently picked as a candidate chain for Wyoming’s stablecoin project, also has its stablecoin market cap at $1.13 billion. While the metric is down 10% in the last 30 days, private credit on-chain has jumped 88% to over $418 million.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasuries, including assets from BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund and Franklin Templeton’s OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund, have grown to $92.9 million. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund is also available on Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, Arbitrum, and Polygon.

Other tokenized Treasury debt on Aptos includes offerings from Ondo and Libre Capital. In total, institutional funds on the blockchain have surpassed $30 million.

Aptos momentum

The RWA momentum for Aptos, an L1 blockchain developed by former Meta engineers,also comes as the project hits key milestones with Shelby, Aave and Bitwise. 

Earlier this week, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto announced the launch of Shelby, a protocol dubbed “web3’s first decentralized, cloud-grade hot storage” platform.Shelby’s launch will transform data access, monetization and utilization, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto said.

Bitwise has also added to the momentum, with the asset manager submitting an updated S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its spot Aptos exchange-traded fund.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006134+0.60%
Ethereum
ETH$3,713.23-0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.025-4.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share
Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

But 2025’s fast-changing landscape has rewritten the leaderboard. Sentiment has shifted, markets have cooled, and traders are chasing projects that […] The post Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot appeared first on Coindoo.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000655-1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00377-8.49%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 08:00
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Traders hunting the best crypto to buy now and the best crypto investment in 2025 keep watching doge, yet today’s […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
DOGE$0.18147-5.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00377-8.49%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:39
Share

Trending News

More

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Tether-Backed Plasma Mainnet Beta Launches September 25 With XPL Token

Coinbase plans to launch an American Express card offering up to 4% cashback on Bitcoin