Dow Jones up 500 points as trade and Fed optimism sweeps the market

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/28 01:29
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08382+0.89%

U.S. stocks were up, and the S&P 500 broke records earlier as good news on trade and interest rates boosted the markets.

Major U.S. stock indices saw strong growth amid several key positive macroeconomic developments. The Dow Jones gained 490 points, or 1.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.55%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.65%, breaking its previous all-time high and trading at 6,183.25.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Trade and monetary policy were front and center for investors. The U.S. and China moved closer to finalizing a full trade deal, signing a preliminary agreement that outlines a broad understanding between the two sides.

According to the document, the U.S. would gain access to magnets and rare earth minerals from China, while lifting a series of trade restrictions. Though full details remain unclear, China has previously emphasized the importance of high-powered semiconductors to its economy.

Fed rate cut odds improve on weaker inflation

In addition to trade optimism, consumer sentiment improved sharply in June, with inflation expectations falling. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 60.7, up 8.5 points from the previous month.

The figures are significant as they have a direct impact on the direction of monetary policy. Low inflation figures, as well as the relative weakness of the labor market, may push the Federal Reserve into a position where it has to cut interest rates sooner. This is what both stocks and crypto markets have been waiting for.

Still, risks remain. The U.S. economy faces structural challenges, particularly around its rising government debt. Donald Trump’s budget, dubbed the “big, beautiful bill”, continues to swell, according to reports.

As lawmakers scramble to include last-minute allocations for their constituencies, the total price tag may have ballooned well past $3 trillion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006134+0.60%
Ethereum
ETH$3,713.23-0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.025-4.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share
Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

But 2025’s fast-changing landscape has rewritten the leaderboard. Sentiment has shifted, markets have cooled, and traders are chasing projects that […] The post Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot appeared first on Coindoo.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000655-1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00377-8.49%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 08:00
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Traders hunting the best crypto to buy now and the best crypto investment in 2025 keep watching doge, yet today’s […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
DOGE$0.18147-5.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00377-8.49%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:39
Share

Trending News

More

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Tether-Backed Plasma Mainnet Beta Launches September 25 With XPL Token

Coinbase plans to launch an American Express card offering up to 4% cashback on Bitcoin