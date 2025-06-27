OSL Group plans to acquire all shares of Banxa for up to 85.2 million Canadian dollars By: PANews 2025/06/27 23:37

JUNE $0.081 -4.59%

According to PANews on June 27, OSL Group ( 00863 ), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it intends to acquire all the shares of Banxa through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary OSL BNXA Acquisition Inc. according to a plan of arrangement, with a maximum total purchase price of approximately 85.2 million Canadian dollars. Banxa is a cryptocurrency infrastructure provider listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture Exchange, with business covering Europe, North America and Australia. The acquisition is in line with OSL Group's strategic layout for global expansion in the digital asset industry.