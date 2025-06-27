In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 155 million US dollars, mainly short orders By: PANews 2025/06/27 23:30

PANews reported on June 27 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $155 million, of which $55.6811 million was for long orders and $99.4654 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $26.658 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $45.915 million.