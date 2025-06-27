Analysis: Residents of many countries may not be restricted by their own country's ban on using cryptocurrencies to pay abroad By: PANews 2025/06/27 22:33

MAY $0.02889 -2.49% JUNE $0.081 -4.59% NOT $0.000876 -5.39% BAN $0.05213 -15.51%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, although Indonesia, Russia, Turkey and other countries prohibit their residents from using cryptocurrencies for payment, legal experts pointed out that these countries have not explicitly prohibited residents from using cryptocurrencies for consumption abroad. For example, Georgian travel company Tripzy recently began accepting Tether (USDT) payments, providing more payment freedom for tourists from restricted countries. Experts believe that although such cross-border payments do not violate domestic laws, they may attract the attention of global regulators such as FATF, especially against the backdrop of rising risks of stablecoins being used for illegal transactions.