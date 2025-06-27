The Nasdaq Composite Index broke through the high of December 2024 and set a new record high again By: PANews 2025/06/27 21:34

INDEX $0.86 -9.37% JUNE $0.081 -4.59% NOW $0.00376 -8.51%

PANews reported on June 27 that the Nasdaq Composite Index broke through the high of December 2024, setting a new historical high again, and is now at 20218 points.