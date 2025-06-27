Tezos collapses 15-day withdrawal bottleneck with lightning-fast Etherlink exits

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 22:30
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003643-4.95%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00376-8.51%

What once took half a month now takes a moment. Tezos has activated fast withdrawals for Etherlink, using a native liquidity bridge and smart contracts to unshackle users from the long delays of optimistic rollups.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on June 27, Tezos has rolled out Fast Withdrawals on its Etherlink Layer 2, enabling users to transfer Tez (XTZ) to Tezos Layer 1 in roughly one minute.

The upgrade replaces the standard 15-day waiting period associated with optimistic rollups by introducing a built-in liquidity mechanism. Unlike third-party bridging solutions, the feature is embedded directly into the protocol, allowing users to withdraw XTZ almost instantly by paying a nominal fee, while liquidity providers front the funds and are later reimbursed.

How Tezos sidestepped layer 2’s most annoying trade-off

Optimistic rollups have long been a double-edged sword for Ethereum scaling—offering cheaper transactions at the cost of painfully slow exits.

While networks like Arbitrum and Optimism impose a 7-day dispute window to secure optimistic rollups, Tezos’ Etherlink extends this period to 15 days. Until now, users had to either wait it out or rely on a centralized bridge and navigate counterparty risk.

Tezos’ fast withdrawals eliminate that dilemma by keeping the process entirely on-chain. The system works through a decentralized liquidity pool model. When a user requests a fast withdrawal, liquidity providers on Tezos Layer 1 immediately send them the Tez, minus a small fee.

In return, those providers are guaranteed reimbursement once the standard 15-day challenge period lapses. Smart contracts enforce the entire flow, meaning no middlemen or external custodians are involved, just code.

For traders, the implications are obvious: no more locked capital during volatile markets. But the upgrade’s real significance lies in how it rethinks Layer 2 architecture. Most rollups treat slow withdrawals as an unavoidable byproduct of fraud proofs. Tezos, however, treats it as a solvable liquidity problem—one that doesn’t require sacrificing decentralization for speed.

At the same time, Etherlink’s EVM compatibility means Ethereum developers can port their dApps without inheriting its scaling pain points. Combine that with near-instant withdrawals, and Tezos suddenly becomes a compelling alternative for projects tired of Ethereum’s Layer 2 bottlenecks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006134+0.60%
Ethereum
ETH$3,713.23-0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.025-4.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share
Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

But 2025’s fast-changing landscape has rewritten the leaderboard. Sentiment has shifted, markets have cooled, and traders are chasing projects that […] The post Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot appeared first on Coindoo.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000655-1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00377-8.49%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 08:00
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Traders hunting the best crypto to buy now and the best crypto investment in 2025 keep watching doge, yet today’s […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
DOGE$0.18147-5.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00377-8.49%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:39
Share

Trending News

More

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Tether-Backed Plasma Mainnet Beta Launches September 25 With XPL Token

Coinbase plans to launch an American Express card offering up to 4% cashback on Bitcoin