S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit new highs By: PANews 2025/06/27 21:48

JUNE $0.081 -4.59% TRADE $0.08369 +0.96%

PANews June 27 news, driven by the latest developments in the trade dispute and the US Congressional budget negotiations, US stocks hit new highs on Friday. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index hit new highs as investors increasingly ignore the economic threats posed by the trade war and instability in the Middle East. Both US Commerce Secretary and Treasury Secretary Bessant said the United States is close to reaching many trade agreements. Bessant said Washington hopes to complete trade negotiations with more than a dozen countries by early September.