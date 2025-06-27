Bolt targets merchant friction with stablecoins, one-click onboarding

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 21:43
NEAR
NEAR$2.24-5.64%
Movement
MOVE$0.0782+2.49%

The Bolt Connect platform slashes merchant onboarding to a single click, while stablecoin integration promises near-instant, low-cost global payouts. The move could redefine how digital marketplaces scale.

Bolt Financial Inc., the one-click checkout platform that recently partnered with billionaire Peter Thiel’s data analytics firm Palantir Technologies to deliver AI-enhanced payments, has announced two updates targeting some of the most persistent bottlenecks in online commerce.

On June 27, the San Francisco-based firm introduced Bolt Connect, a new integration layer that allows marketplaces to onboard merchants with a single click, alongside native support for stablecoin payments.

The dual rollout marks a notable expansion of Bolt’s backend infrastructure offerings, as the company shifts focus from front-end user experience to solving legacy pain points under the hood.

Bolt’s deepening infrastructure play

Bolt’s latest infrastructure update addresses one of digital commerce’s most persistent dilemmas: the trade-off between rapid growth and operational sustainability. While most marketplaces historically faced mounting complexity with each new merchant, Bolt Connect rearchitects the foundation to eliminate traditional scaling barriers.

According to the announcement, Bolt Connect’s automated merchant onboarding reduces what was typically a days-long verification process to near-instant approval, while maintaining compliance through built-in regulatory checks.

This technical leap could be especially transformative for platforms expanding internationally, where cross-border documentation and payment processing have traditionally required specialized legal and financial teams.

Simultaneously, Bolt’s support for stablecoin payments targets the transactional layer of global commerce. The company says this addition enables merchants to access funds immediately, bypassing traditional banking settlement delays.

The implications go beyond speed: by sidestepping card networks and correspondent banks, Bolt’s system dramatically reduces the percentage-based fees that eat into marketplace margins.

Bolt’s strategic pivot toward backend infrastructure reflects a growing recognition in fintech: user experience alone isn’t enough to solve the structural inefficiencies of digital commerce.

While Bolt’s earlier products focused on consumer-facing improvements like one-click checkout, these latest developments aim at the operational plumbing that determines whether marketplaces can scale, or stall.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006134+0.60%
Ethereum
ETH$3,713.23-0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.025-4.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share
Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

But 2025’s fast-changing landscape has rewritten the leaderboard. Sentiment has shifted, markets have cooled, and traders are chasing projects that […] The post Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot appeared first on Coindoo.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000655-1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00377-8.49%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 08:00
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Traders hunting the best crypto to buy now and the best crypto investment in 2025 keep watching doge, yet today’s […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
DOGE$0.18147-5.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00377-8.49%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:39
Share

Trending News

More

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Tether-Backed Plasma Mainnet Beta Launches September 25 With XPL Token

Coinbase plans to launch an American Express card offering up to 4% cashback on Bitcoin