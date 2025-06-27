Microsoft's next-generation Maia AI chip launch has been delayed from 2025 to 2026 By: PANews 2025/06/27 21:08

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Information: The release date of Microsoft's (MSFT.O) next-generation Maia artificial intelligence chip has been postponed from 2025 to 2026.