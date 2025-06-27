LUNC price forms a risky pattern as weekly burn hits 365m

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 21:18
Terra Classic
LUNC$0.00003655+4.42%
Terra
LUNA$0.0887+1.95%
Terraport
TERRA$0.01-6.48%

Terra Luna Classic price is at risk of further downside as its exchange volume slumped and a risky pattern formed.

Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) was trading at $0.000055, just above this week’s low of $0.000050.

CoinGecko data shows that daily volume has dropped to just $9.4 million, signaling waning demand as overall crypto sentiment deteriorates. 

The same trend is visible in the futures market, where open interest has declined to $8.46 million from last month’s high of over $15 million. Falling volume and open interest can be risky indicators and often point to further downside.

Additional data shows that LUNC’s weighted funding rate turned negative for the first time since June 24. A falling and negative funding rate signals that investors expect its future price to be lower than current levels.

There are also signs that some investors are moving their LUNC holdings to exchanges—the first step before selling. Exchange inflows rose to $233,000 on Thursday.

LUNC remains one of the most deflationary tokens in the crypto industry. Weekly burns have jumped to over 365 million tokens, bringing the total LUNC token burn to over 411 billion. Token burns reduce circulating supply and can create positive sentiment around a cryptocurrency.

LUNC price technical analysis

LUNC price

The daily chart shows that LUNC has crashed this year, falling from a high of $0.0001790 in November to $0.000050. It has dropped below both the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages, a sign that bears are gaining momentum.

Terra Luna Classic has also formed a descending triangle pattern, a commonly bearish continuation signal. This pattern includes a horizontal base, currently around $0.00005078, and a descending trendline connecting lower swing highs since January 19.

Therefore, the token is at risk of a strong bearish breakout, with the initial target at $0.00005078. A drop below that level could open the door to further downside, potentially retesting the year-to-date low of $0.00004695.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006134+0.60%
Ethereum
ETH$3,713.23-0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.025-4.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share
Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

But 2025’s fast-changing landscape has rewritten the leaderboard. Sentiment has shifted, markets have cooled, and traders are chasing projects that […] The post Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot appeared first on Coindoo.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000655-1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00377-8.49%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 08:00
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Traders hunting the best crypto to buy now and the best crypto investment in 2025 keep watching doge, yet today’s […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
DOGE$0.18147-5.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00377-8.49%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:39
Share

Trending News

More

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Tether-Backed Plasma Mainnet Beta Launches September 25 With XPL Token

Coinbase plans to launch an American Express card offering up to 4% cashback on Bitcoin