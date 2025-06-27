Bessant says trade talks could be concluded by September, hints at possible extension of deadline

By: PANews
2025/06/27 20:58
PANews June 27 news, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said that the Trump administration's trade agreement agenda may be completed before Labor Day (September 1), indicating that some negotiations may extend beyond the July 9 deadline. "There are some countries that are coming to us with very good agreements," Bessant said on a TV show on Friday, highlighting Commerce Secretary Lutnick's comments the day before that the White House is about to plan to reach agreements with 10 major trading partners. Bessant reiterated that there are 18 important trading partners, "If we can reach agreements with 10 or 12 of these 18 important partners (in addition to another 20 important partners), then I think we can complete trade negotiations before Labor Day." He did not specify which countries he hoped to reach agreements with.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

