Crypto espionage? How the Nobitex hack may tie into Israeli spy arrests: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 20:45
Chainlink
LINK$16.78-2.32%
MAY
MAY$0.02889-2.95%

The fallout from the Nobitex hack is still unfolding, and it may no longer be just about the missing funds as new reports point to a possible link between the breach and the recent arrests of three Israeli citizens.

According to the blockchain intelligence platform TRM Labs, Israeli authorities have arrested three individuals accused of spying for Iran.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 28, were allegedly recruited by Iranian handlers to carry out intelligence-related tasks in exchange for cryptocurrency. Their activities ranged from surveillance and photographing military sites to tagging pro-Iran graffiti and tracking high-profile officials.

Details of the arrests surfaced on June 24, coming just days after the June 18 Nobitex hack. The breach, which resulted in losses exceeding $90 million, was carried by Gonjeshke Darande, the pro-Israel hacking collective known for targeting Iranian-linked infrastructure. 

Per TRM Labs, the cyberattack may have done more than just drain wallets. While no direct link between the two events has been confirmed, the analysis suggests that data obtained during the Nobitex breach may have played a role in identifying the recently arrested suspects.

From hacks to handcuffs?

Both Israeli cyber defense teams and Gonjeshke Darande, also known as Predatory Sparrow, have a history of using cyber tools for intelligence gathering. In this case, they may have accessed internal data such as wallet information, KYC records, or private communications, which potentially aided the identification of the Iranian handlers or tracing payments to operatives.

That possibility is supported by the leak of Nobitex’s sensitive data just a day after the breach, suggesting the hackers had deep access into the exchange’s infrastructure.

The arrested suspects were reportedly paid thousands of dollars for various operations, with funds delivered through anonymized channels. Israeli authorities said these payments were traceable on-chain and formed part of the evidence used in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Nobitex hack also revealed suspicious fund movements by the exchange dating back several months, tied to illicit activity and potential money laundering. A separate investigation pointed to quiet, structured fund transfers, and the use of stealth tactics to obscure their trail.

In some cases, those funds were linked to wallets associated with malicious actors, and the emergence of the potential ties to espionage raises further questions about Nobitex’s transparency and operations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006134+0.60%
Ethereum
ETH$3,713.23-0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.025-4.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share
Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

But 2025’s fast-changing landscape has rewritten the leaderboard. Sentiment has shifted, markets have cooled, and traders are chasing projects that […] The post Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot appeared first on Coindoo.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000655-1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00377-8.49%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/12 08:00
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Traders hunting the best crypto to buy now and the best crypto investment in 2025 keep watching doge, yet today’s […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
DOGE$0.18147-5.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00377-8.49%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:39
Share

Trending News

More

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Tether-Backed Plasma Mainnet Beta Launches September 25 With XPL Token

Coinbase plans to launch an American Express card offering up to 4% cashback on Bitcoin