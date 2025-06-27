Genius Group’s $1B Lawsuits Could Trigger 5,000 BTC Buying Spree

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/27 19:21
Threshold
T$0.01182-0.25%
Union
U$0.000886+0.91%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,898.94-1.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02497-4.51%
Gains Network
GNS$1.271-5.92%

Genius Group, a Nasdaq-listed AI-driven education company, has approved a plan to split potential winnings from two major lawsuits between its shareholders and Bitcoin treasury. The company says it could recover more than $1 billion in damages from the combined cases.

In a press release on Thursday, the Singapore-based company announced that its board of directors has approved a distribution plan for any net damages it recovers. According to the statement, 50% of any funds won in court would be paid out to shareholders as a special dividend, while the remaining 50% would be used to purchase Bitcoin.

CEO Roger Hamilton said the decision was made to ensure that any court victories benefit shareholders directly. “The Company has two legal cases, one filed and one pending, in which we are seeking combined damages of over $1 billion,” he said.

Genius Group Targets $1B in Damages—50% to Shareholders, 50% to Bitcoin

The company’s first lawsuit, already filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, seeks over $750 million in damages under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The suit names four individuals, including former SEC Chairman John Clayton, and alleges misconduct that caused financial harm to Genius Group.

A second lawsuit is still pending and centers on allegations of naked short selling and market manipulation. The firm says preliminary analysis of its 2023 trading data shows damages between $251 million and $262 million.

Its legal team, led by attorney Wes Christian, is currently updating the claim with more recent trading records, and expects the damage estimate to increase significantly before filing.

“As both lawsuits are being pursued by the Company to recover damages caused by third parties directly to our shareholders, the Board believes that 100% of any proceeds from the successful outcome of these cases should be directly distributed or reinvested for the benefit of shareholders.” Roger said.

Genius Group said the upcoming short selling lawsuit is currently in its final review and will include revised damage estimates based on continued tracking of share trading activity.

There’s no timeline yet for when either case may conclude, and the company cautioned that there’s no certainty around the final outcome or the amount of damages it may recover. Still, Genius Group has laid out a clear post-trial roadmap.

Once any net damages are collected, after deducting legal fees, recovery costs, and taxes, the funds will be split. Shareholders would receive a dividend, while the company would use the other half to add to its Bitcoin holdings.

If successful, the strategy could set the stage for one of the largest corporate Bitcoin purchases linked directly to litigation proceeds.

The company did not disclose how much Bitcoin it currently holds but has previously described itself as a “Bitcoin-first” organization.

Genius Group is listed on the NYSE American under the ticker GNS. Any payouts or purchases will follow regulations from the SEC, the NYSE, and Singaporean authorities.

Court Drama Eases as Genius Group Resumes Bitcoin Buying Spree Post Legal Freeze

Following a turbulent legal standoff that saw Genius Group barred from raising funds and forced to offload part of its Bitcoin treasury, the education and AI-focused firm is now back on the offensive.

On April 3, a New York court temporarily prohibited Genius Group from selling shares or using investor funds to purchase Bitcoin, citing ongoing lawsuits linked to its scrapped deal with Fatbrain AI (LZGI).

Allegations of fraud involving executives Michael Moe and Peter Ritz escalated into a full-blown legal freeze. The court injunction, backed by an SEC complaint, also halted the company’s $150 million at-the-market share offering.

Forced to stay afloat, Genius sold down its BTC holdings from 440 BTC to 430 BTC as operations came under pressure.

However, a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling in May reversed the freeze, clearing the way for Genius to re-enter the market.

On May 22, the company confirmed a new Bitcoin purchase of 24.5 BTC, boosting its treasury to 85.5 BTC at an average cost of $99,700 per coin, a total of $8.5 million invested.

That marks a 40% increase since the freeze was lifted, positioning Genius Group back in the ranks of corporate Bitcoin accumulators.

In November 2024, Genius Group (GNS) adopted a “Bitcoin-first” treasury strategy, naming BTC its primary reserve asset.

The company pledged to allocate 90% of its current and future reserves to Bitcoin, citing strong long-term confidence in the asset.

To begin, Genius plans to use $120 million from its $150 million ATM funding facility to purchase Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

The purpose of collaboration is to advance the Web3 landscape by combining the decentralized infrastructure of TrendX with AI-led capabilities of Trusta AI.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0747-3.23%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

The post Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 17, 2025 at 23:05 // Price Litecoin price analysis by Coinidol.com: LTC price has slipped below the moving average lines after hitting resistance at $120. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish The 21-day SMA support helped to alleviate the selling pressure. In other words, the price of the cryptocurrency is above the 21-day SMA support but below the 50-day SMA barrier. This suggests that Litecoin will be trapped in a narrow range for a few days. If the 21-day SMA support or the 50-day SMA barrier is overreached, the cryptocurrency will trend upwards. For example, if the LTC price breaks through the 50-day SMA barrier, it will rise to a high of $124. Litecoin will fall to its current support level of $106 if the 21-day SMA support is broken. Technical Indicators  Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 LTC price indicators analysis Litecoin’s price is squeezed between the moving average lines. It is unclear in which direction Litecoin will move. The moving average lines are horizontal in both charts. However, the price bars are limited to the distance between the moving averages. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the moving average lines. LTC/USD price chart – September 17, 2025 What is the next move for LTC? On the 4-hour chart, Litecoin is currently trading in a bearish trend zone. The altcoin is trading above the $112 support and below the moving average lines, which represent resistance at $116. The upward movement is hindered by the moving average lines, which are causing the price to oscillate within a limited range. Meanwhile, the signal for the cryptocurrency is bearish, with price bars below the moving average…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009221-2.71%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002938+16.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.0786+3.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:15
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Ethereum and silver are surging into focus as Robert Kiyosaki intensifies warnings on fiat collapse, urging investors toward scarce, decentralized assets amid mounting global economic instability. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Ethereum and Silver Amid Economic Warnings Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared more investing advice with his […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006193+1.72%
Ethereum
ETH$3,721.5-0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02504-3.91%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

Robert Kiyosaki Says Ethereum Is ‘Hot’ as He Adds ETH to His Stack

Pepe Coin & Polkadot Are No Longer the Best Crypto to Buy Now as AlphaPepe Takes the Top Spot

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x