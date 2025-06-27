Garantex, a Russian sanctioned crypto exchange, postpones announcement of BTC and ETH user solutions until next month

Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

The post Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 17, 2025 at 23:05 // Price Litecoin price analysis by Coinidol.com: LTC price has slipped below the moving average lines after hitting resistance at $120. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish The 21-day SMA support helped to alleviate the selling pressure. In other words, the price of the cryptocurrency is above the 21-day SMA support but below the 50-day SMA barrier. This suggests that Litecoin will be trapped in a narrow range for a few days. If the 21-day SMA support or the 50-day SMA barrier is overreached, the cryptocurrency will trend upwards. For example, if the LTC price breaks through the 50-day SMA barrier, it will rise to a high of $124. Litecoin will fall to its current support level of $106 if the 21-day SMA support is broken. Technical Indicators Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 LTC price indicators analysis Litecoin’s price is squeezed between the moving average lines. It is unclear in which direction Litecoin will move. The moving average lines are horizontal in both charts. However, the price bars are limited to the distance between the moving averages. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the moving average lines. LTC/USD price chart – September 17, 2025 What is the next move for LTC? On the 4-hour chart, Litecoin is currently trading in a bearish trend zone. The altcoin is trading above the $112 support and below the moving average lines, which represent resistance at $116. The upward movement is hindered by the moving average lines, which are causing the price to oscillate within a limited range. Meanwhile, the signal for the cryptocurrency is bearish, with price bars below the moving average…