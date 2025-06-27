Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/27 06:15
XRP
XRP$2.3555-1.97%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000013227-3.30%
  • Ripple and SEC's request to discard an injunction and reduce its $125 million civil penalty was denied by Judge Analisa Torres.
  • Torres stated that the case could not be settled privately due to legal proceedings. 
  • The judge emphasized that public interest supersedes the agency's change in regulatory stance.

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.

Ripple vs. SEC case continues as Judge Torres denies proposal for removal of injunction

Judge Analisa Torres dashed hopes of reducing the $125 million civil penalty fine imposed on Ripple or lifting an injunction against the firm after denying a joint proposal from the SEC and Ripple in a filing on Thursday.

Judge Torres stated that the court is "not persuaded" by the joint request, filed on June 12, to dissolve the permanent injunction and reduce the monetary penalty to $50 million, with the remaining $75 million to be returned to Ripple.

The SEC-Ripple motion aimed to end their multi-year legal dispute and avoid further litigation and appeals.

The case began after the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple in December 2020, accusing the company of conducting an unregistered securities offering via the sales of its XRP tokens. In 2023, Judge Torres ruled that Ripple had only violated securities law through its institutional sales of XRP. Ripple eventually received a civil penalty fine of $125 million in 2024, while the SEC's request for disgorgement was denied. The SEC appealed the ruling, prompting Ripple to file a cross-appeal.

However, both parties decided to drop their appeals after a change in the SEC's administration led to the agency shifting its approach toward cryptocurrency regulations.

Torres clarified that the parties do not hold the authority to overrule a court judgment based on a private agreement. To do that, she claims that the parties need to provide substantial evidence that can counter the court's decision.

"For that, the parties must show exceptional circumstances that outweigh the public interest or the administration of justice. They have not come close to doing so here," Torres said in the ruling.

The SEC mentioned, as part of its reasons for the proposal, that it has changed its regulatory approach to crypto under the new administration. It also stated that it launched a crypto task force division to develop a regulatory framework for crypto and has terminated other lawsuits against crypto-related companies. Since the resignation of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler and the appointment of new Chair Paul Atkins, the agency has become more open in its approach toward crypto regulations.

Despite this new approach to crypto, Torres stated that the SEC's shift in its regulatory stance is insufficient to alter the court's decision. She also noted that either no actual enforcement action was involved or a court judgment had not been reached in the other crypto cases dropped by the agency.

Judge Torres also noted that Ripple and the SEC could decide to withdraw or press forward with their current appeals. However, she revealed that neither action will require the court to "absolve Ripple of its obligations under the law."

Ripple's Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, shared in an X post on Thursday that, regardless of the decision reached by both parties, "XRP's legal status as not a security remains unchanged."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$40+4.05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00858+2.02%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Share
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$176.9-4.49%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,670.58-1.40%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.421+9.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.866+4.52%
Suilend
SEND$0.3891-5.44%
Wink
LIKE$0.006999-6.63%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share

Trending News

More

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek