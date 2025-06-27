Interpretation of the new Hong Kong stablecoin regulation in 2025: How can retail investors hold stablecoins in compliance? Comparison of policies in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States

By: PANews
2025/06/27 10:00
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006739-1.39%

On August 1, 2025, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect, marking the implementation of the world's first comprehensive regulatory framework for fiat stablecoins. This article interprets the regulatory policy of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), guides retail investors on how to hold stablecoins in compliance, and compares the regulatory differences between Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States, revealing market opportunities and challenges.

Key points of Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Ordinance

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has established a licensing system for fiat stablecoins through the Stablecoin Ordinance to balance innovation and risk. Any institution that issues fiat stablecoins in Hong Kong or claims to be anchored to the value of the Hong Kong dollar must apply for a license from the HKMA and meet strict entry requirements, such as sound risk management, anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) measures, and technical security capabilities. It is expected that only a few banks or fintech companies will be able to obtain licenses in the early stage. The HKMA's "Stablecoin Sandbox" program supports testing cross-border trade and Web3 applications. The first batch of participants include JD CoinChain Technology and Standard Chartered Bank. Issuers must ensure that reserve assets are sufficient and deposited in regulated custodians, and disclose audit reports regularly. Stablecoins are positioned as payment tools, focusing on cross-border trade in the early stage to reduce retail investment risks. The transitional arrangement allows market entities to adjust their businesses before taking effect to ensure compliance.

What it means for retail investors: Hong Kong’s regulation improves market transparency and security. Retail investors can participate in the digital economy through compliant stablecoins, but they must choose licensed products.

How can retail investors hold Hong Kong stablecoins in compliance with regulations?

Under the new Hong Kong regulations, retail investors need to follow the following steps to hold stablecoins in compliance:

  • Choose licensed stablecoins: Prioritize stablecoins authorized by the HKMA, which are anchored to the Hong Kong dollar or other major legal currencies. The list of issuers can be found on the HKMA’s official website or compliant exchanges.

  • Use compliant platforms: Trade through virtual asset trading platforms (VASPs) regulated by the HKMA to ensure that the platform complies with KYC and AML requirements.

  • Focus on usage and disclosure: Understand the usage of stablecoins (such as cross-border payments) and the issuer’s reserve audit report to ensure value stability.

  • Be wary of cross-border risks: Pay attention to the technical and compliance challenges brought about by cross-chain technology or cross-border regulatory differences.

Tip: Avoid investing in non-compliant stablecoins that claim to have “high returns” and give priority to transparent, regulated issuers.

Comparison of stablecoin regulation in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States

Hong Kong: The world’s first comprehensive framework

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has strict supervision, emphasizes reserve transparency and AML compliance, supports multi-currency stablecoins (such as Ethereum and Solana network), and is positioned for RMB internationalization and cross-border trade. The policy attracts banks and technology giants to apply for licenses, promoting Hong Kong to become Asia's digital financial center.

Singapore: Flexibility and prudence

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will launch a stablecoin framework in 2023, focusing on regulating stablecoins anchored to the Singapore dollar and requiring issuers to hold sufficient legal currency reserves. The flexible policy has attracted global issuers such as Paxos and Circle to test payment and DeFi applications through "Project Orchid", with high retail investor participation.

US: Mature market but fragmented regulation

The United States has not yet unified the stablecoin bill, but proposals such as the GENIUS Act are expected to make progress in 2025. The SEC, CFTC and other agencies require issuers to register as money service businesses (MSBs) and disclose reserve assets. USDT and USDC have the largest market size, but conflicts between state and federal regulation increase uncertainty.

Tips for retail investors: Hong Kong has strict regulations and high security but limited choices; Singapore is flexible and suitable for diversified investments; the US market is mature but regulatory risks need attention.

Opportunities and challenges for retail investors investing in stablecoins

Opportunities: Hong Kong's compliant stablecoins provide retail investors with safe investment options. The global stablecoin market is growing rapidly. The US Treasury Secretary said that the demand for US$2 trillion in treasury bonds could be increased, and Hong Kong may see similar expansion. Multi-chain technology reduces transaction costs and improves efficiency.

Challenges: Hong Kong’s high threshold limits the number of issuers, leaving few options for retail investors; cross-border regulatory differences increase compliance complexity; technical loopholes or poor reserve management may lead to value fluctuations.

Conclusion: How should retail investors deal with the new regulations?

The Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance provides a safe and regulated investment environment for retail investors, but requires a higher level of compliance awareness. Retail investors should choose stablecoins authorized by the HKMA, trade through regulated platforms, and pay attention to the transparency of usage and reserves. Compared with Singapore's flexibility and the mature market of the United States, Hong Kong focuses on financial stability and the internationalization of the RMB, and is suitable for steady investment.

Action suggestions: In the short term, pay attention to the list of the first batch of licensed issuers and choose compliant stablecoins; in the medium term, participate in cross-border trade or Web3 scenarios; in the long term, track regulatory developments in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United States and optimize the investment portfolio.

Keywords: Hong Kong stablecoin regulation, HKMA framework, retail compliance, stablecoin investment, Singapore stablecoin, US stablecoin, cross-border trade, RMB internationalization

Investment involves risks, please consult a professional advisor. This article is for information sharing only, not investment advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$40+4.05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00858+2.02%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Share
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$176.9-4.49%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,670.58-1.40%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.421+9.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.866+4.52%
Suilend
SEND$0.3891-5.44%
Wink
LIKE$0.006999-6.63%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share

Trending News

More

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek